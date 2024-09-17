Breaking News
Updated on: 18 September,2024 05:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Horoscope today, September 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 18.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Re-visiting karmic memories from as far back as is possible helps choose the right karmic path to take you forward. 
Cosmic tip: Stop yourself from reacting out of habit. First listen to what’s said.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Having hesitant reservations about a plan of action talked about by your spouse/ partner doesn’t resonate with you. Say so. Continue with the modified diet.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this abundance gifted by the universe.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Being circumspect about a relationship is best; staying below the radar is always advisable. Do your best at work without considering yourself indispensible. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy time spent with friends.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Making joint decisions about family property proceeds in an utterly peaceful manner, with all being in agreement.
Cosmic tip: Be careful which link you click on as an official sounding e-mail may not be genuine.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
What you worry about is not as fearsome as expected. Meditate or pray to God for the right guidance and peace of mind.
Cosmic tip: Ask the cook to experiment with a new recipe.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Words come easily to you; what’s not good is they are harsh and hurtful. Calm down. Think rationally. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t spend time wondering about the worst case scenario. What has to happen- will.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A relationship continues to be a thorn you can’t pull out. There’s a need to acknowledge which wrong decisions were made long ago. 
Cosmic tip: Update thinking. Keep in touch with a changing world.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Three people are responsible for making a decision, which could go either way. The future is clearer and happier. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Gracefully accept the universe’s decision not to grant a wish.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
An elder sends an invitation for this evening due to a last minute celebration. Work keeps you busy, but consciously making leisure time is also pencilled in. 
Cosmic tip: Take regular care of health.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A time of mistrust ends as there’s realization about the truth of the situation. Luckily you had not blamed someone for it. Family is loving and supportive.
Cosmic tip: Keep opinions to yourself today.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
What was happening in the past has stopped; a better course of action is to let things be. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t confront someone you think is at fault. This may be an erroneous judgment.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Going out of your way to help someone you’ve just befriended feels odd even to friends who have been there for a long time. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t turn a relationship into a triangle situation.

