Breaking News
Nine killed dead, 300 injured in new wave of explosions in Lebanon
Ganesh Visarjan: More than two lakh idols immersed in Mumbai during festival
Fulfill our demands in four days: Manoj Jarange to Maharashtra govt
BJP MP Anil Bonde booked over 'Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be singed' remarks
Bodies of couple, 10-year-old daughter found in their home in Nashik
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today September 19 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, September 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 19 September,2024 12:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, September 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, September 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 19.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Don’t allow age to be criteria when taking financial advice. A second round of negotiations is more positive than the first. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy dinner with extended family who are visiting from another country.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
An end to one chapter in life is but natural before something better can fall into place. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Avoid reliving an emotional conflict since it has been long over.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Be patient as the universe is working behind the scenes to smoothen out life.
Cosmic tip: Be aware that every action has a reaction; this is an unavoidable theory of karma and its natural course.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Financial situation sees an upward trend which is heartening. Energy levels are restored after a good diet.
Cosmic tip: Ignore people who find fault with everything as their energy is a little negative.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Time spent with friends is enjoyable. You are so overwhelmed with an unexpected gift.
Cosmic tip: Take life easy today, not making any major decisions or holding talks with someone important.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Childhood memories crowd the mind, comparing with the simple life of those days with today. Do get enough sleep. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t be critical; instead, try to find something good in every situation.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Juggling meetings is a big chore today as most clients want to reschedule the meeting. 
Cosmic tip: Relentlessly focus on the smallest detail to give a 200% accurate and creative presentation.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
News over the telephone is something to be happy about. Remember to eat meals at regular times.
Cosmic tip: Find time to stop and mentally thank people who make a difference to your life.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
By noon you are pleased by how the day proceeds. Plans fall into place and meetings are conducted without a hitch. 
Cosmic tip: Live a simple and uncomplicated life always.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Older Capricorns need to take better care of their health. Consult your doctor.
Cosmic tip: Be grateful for what you are and have. Let your mindset be always in a mode of appreciation.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Every relationship is unique; don’t compare this with a past one. Being given more responsibility at work is revealed. 
Cosmic tip: Acknowledge and appreciate the tough chapter you’ve navigated.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Being confident without understanding what’s required is like floundering in the dark. Familiarise yourself about nuances of the project. 
Cosmic tip: Work towards achieving clarity in a situation.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK