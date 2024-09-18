Horoscope today, September 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 19.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Don’t allow age to be criteria when taking financial advice. A second round of negotiations is more positive than the first.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy dinner with extended family who are visiting from another country.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

An end to one chapter in life is but natural before something better can fall into place. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Avoid reliving an emotional conflict since it has been long over.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Be patient as the universe is working behind the scenes to smoothen out life.

Cosmic tip: Be aware that every action has a reaction; this is an unavoidable theory of karma and its natural course.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Financial situation sees an upward trend which is heartening. Energy levels are restored after a good diet.

Cosmic tip: Ignore people who find fault with everything as their energy is a little negative.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Time spent with friends is enjoyable. You are so overwhelmed with an unexpected gift.

Cosmic tip: Take life easy today, not making any major decisions or holding talks with someone important.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Childhood memories crowd the mind, comparing with the simple life of those days with today. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be critical; instead, try to find something good in every situation.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Juggling meetings is a big chore today as most clients want to reschedule the meeting.

Cosmic tip: Relentlessly focus on the smallest detail to give a 200% accurate and creative presentation.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

News over the telephone is something to be happy about. Remember to eat meals at regular times.

Cosmic tip: Find time to stop and mentally thank people who make a difference to your life.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

By noon you are pleased by how the day proceeds. Plans fall into place and meetings are conducted without a hitch.

Cosmic tip: Live a simple and uncomplicated life always.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Older Capricorns need to take better care of their health. Consult your doctor.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful for what you are and have. Let your mindset be always in a mode of appreciation.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Every relationship is unique; don’t compare this with a past one. Being given more responsibility at work is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Acknowledge and appreciate the tough chapter you’ve navigated.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Being confident without understanding what’s required is like floundering in the dark. Familiarise yourself about nuances of the project.

Cosmic tip: Work towards achieving clarity in a situation.



