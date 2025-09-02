Horoscope today, September 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 2.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

When life appears to slow down; wisely wait for a quicker karmic cycle to commence. Don’t discuss unapproachable issues today.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between material desires and spirituality.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Peacefully be willing to change plans at the last minute, even though you’ve spent so much energy in fine-tuning them.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy every moment of the trip, gathering positive memories.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Even after speaking in plain language the person refuses to completely comprehend what you are trying to communicate.

Cosmic tip: Take immediate action to turn issues into non-issues.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Leaving behind non-essentials in life, setting a new order in place helps in every way. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about what you say and how it is said, including body language.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Though all is going well but there’s still a slight feeling of discontent that refuses to be nursed away.

Cosmic tip: Introspect about what is really bothering you so much and face it.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Dealing with expenses that emerge suddenly is surprising, yet you could sense this was expected.

Cosmic tip: Don’t remain hooked on proving you are right. Does it really matter in the end?

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Remain focused and happy with achievements, not worrying about insecurities of others.

Cosmic tip: Talk honestly about an issue which could be sensitive, but needs to be faced and resolved.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Work out the best possible deal when approached for a new job or a business contract. Deal happily with more responsibility at work.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get swayed by other people’s advice/ ideas.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Try not to overreact on receiving some unexpected news. The close bond of love is once more crowned and in place.

Cosmic tip: Don’t accept defiance in total contrast to your orders.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Having a logical approach to situations makes sure you completely understand what’s being conveyed.

Cosmic tip: Take care to nurture this deep bond of abiding love and bonding.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Efforts at work have been rewarded with this promotion. Be aware of negative vibes when talking to someone.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to ideas emerging from depths of consciousness.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Putting your heart and soul into whatever you undertake is your secret to success. Read a book you’ve wanted to for a while.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to why there’s a slow karmic cycle.