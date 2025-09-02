Breaking News
Horoscope today September 2 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, September 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 02 September,2025 03:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, September 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 2.

Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
When life appears to slow down; wisely wait for a quicker karmic cycle to commence. Don’t discuss unapproachable issues today.  
Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between material desires and spirituality.

Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Peacefully be willing to change plans at the last minute, even though you’ve spent so much energy in fine-tuning them. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy every moment of the trip, gathering positive memories.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Even after speaking in plain language the person refuses to completely comprehend what you are trying to communicate. 
Cosmic tip: Take immediate action to turn issues into non-issues.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Leaving behind non-essentials in life, setting a new order in place helps in every way. Get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Be careful about what you say and how it is said, including body language.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Though all is going well but there’s still a slight feeling of discontent that refuses to be nursed away.  
Cosmic tip: Introspect about what is really bothering you so much and face it.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Dealing with expenses that emerge suddenly is surprising, yet you could sense this was expected. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t remain hooked on proving you are right. Does it really matter in the end?

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Remain focused and happy with achievements, not worrying about insecurities of others. 
Cosmic tip: Talk honestly about an issue which could be sensitive, but needs to be faced and resolved.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Work out the best possible deal when approached for a new job or a business contract. Deal happily with more responsibility at work.
Cosmic tip: Don’t get swayed by other people’s advice/ ideas.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Try not to overreact on receiving some unexpected news. The close bond of love is once more crowned and in place. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t accept defiance in total contrast to your orders.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Having a logical approach to situations makes sure you completely understand what’s being conveyed. 
Cosmic tip: Take care to nurture this deep bond of abiding love and bonding.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Efforts at work have been rewarded with this promotion. Be aware of negative vibes when talking to someone. 
Cosmic tip: Pay attention to ideas emerging from depths of consciousness. 

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Putting your heart and soul into whatever you undertake is your secret to success. Read a book you’ve wanted to for a while.
Cosmic tip: Pay attention to why there’s a slow karmic cycle.

