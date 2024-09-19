Horoscope today, September 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 20.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A job offer is quite an unexpected surprise. View the situation realistically and dispassionately, avoiding an emotional reaction at all cost.

Cosmic tip: Hide a ‘take charge’ attitude with a cover of urbane diplomacy.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Accepting contracts/ assignments offered is a good way to increase income. Not so good news can be turned to an advantage.

Cosmic tip: Spend as much time as is possible with your spouse/ partner.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Realigning yourself to a higher purpose in life attracts good news. An irritating legality is taken care of. Be careful about what you eat, especially where.

Cosmic tip: Relax. There’s a right time for everything.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Handling two jobs simultaneously is quite a strain, but has to be completed on time.

Cosmic tip: Use this God given compassionate nature to help others. How you want to help depends on you.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A job offer from overseas is such a temptation to go ahead with and accept; but family responsibilities come first. Don’t discuss an issue threadbare.

Cosmic tip: Don’t slant towards trivialities; instead, seek solutions.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A trip overseas is planned. Consciously taking care of health has turned it around for the better.

Cosmic tip: Master the art of timing and diplomacy to steer life in the direction you want.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Start with preparations for a family function since everything has to be just right. A healthy diet keeps you on the go without feeling tired.

Cosmic tip: Nurture this warm and loving bond with family.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Karma and its reactions to actions reverberates down through the years till karmic debts are balanced. Get immediate medical attention if someone at home feels unwell.

Cosmic tip: Stop yourself from making baseless allegations.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

You are in a position of advantage, so don’t listen to someone who tries to undermine your self-confidence.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy sensing how life is gradually but surely balancing out in a great manner.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Being on a creative upward moving karmic cycle has you talking about several great ideas. A karmic cycle of frequent travel begins with small and frequent getaways.

Cosmic tip: Consciously make time for relaxation too.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Business increases, as does income; some employed Aquarians receive a raise in salary, others get a job offer.

Cosmic tip: Just patiently stroll through this slow moving karmic cycle that draws in marvelous changes.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Maintaining a discreet silence because you don’t believe in what’s being discussed and aren’t interested either is best. It’s understandable if losing patience in a relationship.

Cosmic tip: Maintain an attitude of gratitude- always.