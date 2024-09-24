Horoscope today, September 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representative pic
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 25.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Having a simplistic attitude towards the job should be avoided; continuing doing more than the very best of capabilities.
Cosmic tip: Don’t just make a wish, but actively work towards realizing it very quickly.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Feeling a little anxious and unhappy about what someone says is understandable, but it’s good you decided not to retaliate.
Cosmic tip: Continue being wise, making positive karma as and when an issue arises.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Mentally prepared to accept one out of two options presented by management; you aren’t too pleased about it.
Cosmic tip: Use extra time in hand to polish present work skills by learning something new.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Using verbal skills to get your message across may not work for a couple of days. Keep reiterating the same thing over and over again.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate friends who rally around with emotional support.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Too many arguments begin the day on a not so auspicious tone, but the other person realises the mistake, making amends.
Cosmic tip: Continue nurturing this peaceful relationship with three people at home.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
It’s quite alright being self-protective, whether financially or emotionally, so don’t feel bad about it. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Understand how life has changed over a course of time, becoming better (for most).
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Considering the many reasons why you want to invest in property is a good exercise in wisdom and far thinking.
Cosmic tip: Be prepared against any eventuality, no matter how bizarre it may seem.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Meeting friends who are like family is also the time to indulge in a little therapy and soul searching.
Cosmic tip: Accept the recent past as circumstances teaching you something important about karma.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Taking action that seems right morally and ethically is also, up to a point practical too.
Cosmic tip: Listen to financial advice shared by someone who has an abundance of financial knowledge to share.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A party is unforgettable for several things; good company; good food and meeting someone who was very special to you a long time ago.
Cosmic tip: Be mentally ready for a change about to manifest.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Having security increased around the farmhouse (if you own one) is a good idea since a break-in is likely.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow work to create so much pressure that you forget to enjoy yourself.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Having to deal with some legality and also renewing (the passport?) a document is revealed. However, this is a choice between travel and being here for a loved one.
Cosmic tip: Hold onto optimism.