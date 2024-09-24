Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representative pic

Listen to this article Horoscope today, September 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Having a simplistic attitude towards the job should be avoided; continuing doing more than the very best of capabilities.

Cosmic tip: Don’t just make a wish, but actively work towards realizing it very quickly.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Feeling a little anxious and unhappy about what someone says is understandable, but it’s good you decided not to retaliate.

Cosmic tip: Continue being wise, making positive karma as and when an issue arises.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Mentally prepared to accept one out of two options presented by management; you aren’t too pleased about it.

Cosmic tip: Use extra time in hand to polish present work skills by learning something new.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Using verbal skills to get your message across may not work for a couple of days. Keep reiterating the same thing over and over again.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate friends who rally around with emotional support.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Too many arguments begin the day on a not so auspicious tone, but the other person realises the mistake, making amends.

Cosmic tip: Continue nurturing this peaceful relationship with three people at home.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

It’s quite alright being self-protective, whether financially or emotionally, so don’t feel bad about it. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Understand how life has changed over a course of time, becoming better (for most).

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Considering the many reasons why you want to invest in property is a good exercise in wisdom and far thinking.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared against any eventuality, no matter how bizarre it may seem.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Meeting friends who are like family is also the time to indulge in a little therapy and soul searching.

Cosmic tip: Accept the recent past as circumstances teaching you something important about karma.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Taking action that seems right morally and ethically is also, up to a point practical too.

Cosmic tip: Listen to financial advice shared by someone who has an abundance of financial knowledge to share.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A party is unforgettable for several things; good company; good food and meeting someone who was very special to you a long time ago.

Cosmic tip: Be mentally ready for a change about to manifest.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Having security increased around the farmhouse (if you own one) is a good idea since a break-in is likely.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow work to create so much pressure that you forget to enjoy yourself.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Having to deal with some legality and also renewing (the passport?) a document is revealed. However, this is a choice between travel and being here for a loved one.

Cosmic tip: Hold onto optimism.



