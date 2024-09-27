Horoscope today, September 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 28.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Stress levels decrease as a project receives final touches before being submitted. A potential client who gets in touch sounds hyper.
Cosmic tip: Keep karma payback time in mind when making a decision.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
The new diet works wonders on health, making you much more energetic. A karmic cycle of life moving ahead on winged feet takes you closer to destiny.
Cosmic tip: Simplify life to the maximum.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Altered circumstances force confronting decisions, which, at the best of times could be tricky to deal with.
Cosmic tip: Be clear in your own mind before communicating with someone who is quite argumentative.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
With so much happening in life, it seems like being on a merry-go-round that never stops for you to step off. Be patient.
Cosmic tip: Just observe evolving events as they emerge and disappear.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Appearances can be so deceptive, yet very few know the real you. Be like a warrior queen, surging ahead with your sword, keeping emotions under control.
Cosmic tip: Be verbally appreciative about family support.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Being self-protective is not the same as being defensive: life has taught many lessons (good or bad), so you don’t get hurt.
Cosmic tip: Consider several other points of view before making up your mind.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A new relationship has to offer something substantial like, empathy, caring and exclusive love (money is not the criteria at all).
Cosmic tip: Use not such a great experience as an invaluable learning lesson.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Several opportunities about work come as a big surprise. The important point is not to discuss this with anyone except true friends.
Cosmic tip: Be as patient as possible with elders in the family.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Inching your way towards making better decisions, especially finance-related begins a positive karmic cycle.
Cosmic tip: Pray for Divine Guidance as you reset certain parameters in life.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Exciting news received is reason for jubilation. It’s not just about making a decision, but considering consequences.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between being non-committal and over promising.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Strengthening the bond with a friend is all about growing together, not apart. Karma helps chose friends wisely.
Cosmic tip: Make short term plans, guiding and directing life on the route chosen.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Receiving two job offers may be good news to some Pisceans.
Cosmic tip: Listen to the inner intuitive voice that points you to a different direction, not the one you are planning on.