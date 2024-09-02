Horoscope today, September 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 3.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Being financially comfortable, it’s a pleasant surprise to receive money as a gift.

Cosmic tip: Continue being in a position of advantage by being understanding about why someone is so upset.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Enjoy company of a group of people you get on with excellently (it’s mutual).

Cosmic tip: Upgrade professional skills and knowledge if feeling you could go further in career than where you are now.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Being impartial but fair is the key to your popularity. Receiving positive feedback about an incomplete project feels great.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be harshly judgemental, being willing to accept an excuse and genuine.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You would love to host visiting relatives for the day, but work beckons insistently. Approach work calmly for it to be completed in time.

Cosmic tip: Give a clear and concise reply to an email.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Those seeking employment receive a couple of calls. Be prudent in spending habits, not withdrawing money from the principal amount.

Cosmic tip: Give advice that comes straight from the heart.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Renewing passport is at the top of the agenda since you travel so much. A morning appointment takes you close to a mall, so lunch can be had there.

Cosmic tip: Don’t regret anything.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Making yourself into an island isn’t going to resolve any issues or help find solutions. The only way forward is by having an honest conversation about it.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy simple pleasures of life.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A slow moving day gives plenty of time to deal with work placed on hold for a while. A phone conversation is annoying.

Cosmic tip: Avoid using your vehicle, going for a walk instead.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

There’s no news from your special friend, and now it’s getting to be worrying. You know they are traveling for work. But still.....

Cosmic tip: Introspect about why you react the way you do.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

There’s a new kind of a high about dealing with a special project not given to anyone else to handle (except you).

Cosmic tip: Be totally understanding and empathic to resolve a misunderstanding/ issue.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Those looking for an investor have several people phoning with enquiries. Some buy a vehicle.

Cosmic tip: Polishing communication skills to become even better than they are right now.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A partnership (business or emotional) reaches a point of there being perfect understanding.

Cosmic tip: Calmly move away if someone doesn’t understand your viewpoint. Don’t argue.



