Breaking News
Maratha Morcha: Manoj Jarange declares ‘victory’ for protesters as state issues GR on quota
IMD issues orange alert for Ratnagiri, predicts rains in Mumbai and Thane
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 4,099 idols immersed till 6 pm on 7th day of festival in Mumbai
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returns to Nagpur after bird strike
Maratha Morcha: BMC deploys over 1,000 workers for cleanliness drive
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today September 3 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, September 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 03 September,2025 02:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, September 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, September 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 3.

Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Work related challenges are easily surmounted and the final result achieved. All may not be well in a business partnership. 
Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between over practicality and balanced practicality.

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 3.

Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Work related challenges are easily surmounted and the final result achieved. All may not be well in a business partnership. 
Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between over practicality and balanced practicality.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Keeping deadlines in mind helps complete two projects in time. A work-related trip is difficult to fit in with plans already made.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate an elder who cares for you without any agenda.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Seeking and finding better work prospects takes time. A karmic cycle of increased income is revealed. Think carefully if planning to rekindle a relationship. 
Cosmic tip: Remember to make time for lunch.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Fresh opportunities make this an interesting time. Starting a new business is purely potential. 
Cosmic tip: Maintain a positive mindset while so many changes are manifesting.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Though tough, but keep yourself away from office politics. Continue with eating healthy/nutritious food. 
Cosmic tip: View the future in an optimistic manner as this helps draw in similar situations.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
This karmic cycle favours those who want to migrate. Remaining within the budget when discussing initial ideas with a new client should be kept in mind. 
Cosmic tip: Work with changing situations instead of against them.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Two ideas promoting a new product are shot down, prompting you to think it was because the main person didn’t think of them. 
Cosmic tip: Keep an open mind about times and evolving situations.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Divert the mind to working through karmas. Work being completed on time after a short delay is the agenda.  
Cosmic tip: Control irritation when someone doesn’t understand your viewpoint.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Act quickly and decisively when there’s a turn for the better. Not accepting limitations and seeking growth helps career move ahead. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t pit your will against karma. Accept.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
This karmic cycle favours travel or a business trip. The relationship with an older woman undergoes some changes. 
Cosmic tip: Realise circumstantial problems require greater understanding.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Minor refurnishing plans are begun in a small way. Friends help you acknowledge behaviour that might be bordering on becoming fixated. 
Cosmic tip: Accept the truth when it is in black and white.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Being willing to change your mind if circumstances so insist is a positive mindset. 
Cosmic tip: Keep yourself updated with technology, attending relevant workshops or seminars.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK