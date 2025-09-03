Horoscope today, September 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 3.

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 3.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Work related challenges are easily surmounted and the final result achieved. All may not be well in a business partnership.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between over practicality and balanced practicality.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Keeping deadlines in mind helps complete two projects in time. A work-related trip is difficult to fit in with plans already made.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate an elder who cares for you without any agenda.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Seeking and finding better work prospects takes time. A karmic cycle of increased income is revealed. Think carefully if planning to rekindle a relationship.

Cosmic tip: Remember to make time for lunch.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Fresh opportunities make this an interesting time. Starting a new business is purely potential.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a positive mindset while so many changes are manifesting.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Though tough, but keep yourself away from office politics. Continue with eating healthy/nutritious food.

Cosmic tip: View the future in an optimistic manner as this helps draw in similar situations.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

This karmic cycle favours those who want to migrate. Remaining within the budget when discussing initial ideas with a new client should be kept in mind.

Cosmic tip: Work with changing situations instead of against them.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Two ideas promoting a new product are shot down, prompting you to think it was because the main person didn’t think of them.

Cosmic tip: Keep an open mind about times and evolving situations.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Divert the mind to working through karmas. Work being completed on time after a short delay is the agenda.

Cosmic tip: Control irritation when someone doesn’t understand your viewpoint.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Act quickly and decisively when there’s a turn for the better. Not accepting limitations and seeking growth helps career move ahead.

Cosmic tip: Don’t pit your will against karma. Accept.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

This karmic cycle favours travel or a business trip. The relationship with an older woman undergoes some changes.

Cosmic tip: Realise circumstantial problems require greater understanding.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Minor refurnishing plans are begun in a small way. Friends help you acknowledge behaviour that might be bordering on becoming fixated.

Cosmic tip: Accept the truth when it is in black and white.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Being willing to change your mind if circumstances so insist is a positive mindset.

Cosmic tip: Keep yourself updated with technology, attending relevant workshops or seminars.