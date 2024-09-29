Horoscope today, September 30: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 30.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Reverting back to a habit you had successfully walked away from is a bit disturbing. Exercise self-restraint. An e-mail carries mixed messages.

Cosmic tip: Be patient with older family members. Seek their blessings.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

How to change timing of a meeting without offending a client is the big question.

Cosmic tip: Make good use of this positive karmic cycle that helps actions blend with a more modern touch.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Make present day decisions that create a smooth flowing life.

Cosmic tip: Allow wisdom to have the upper hand and not impatience when moving onto a new and untested karmic path of your choice.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Drive carefully and with awareness of surroundings. Singles seeking an alliance on-line must be very careful about information shared.

Cosmic tip: Keep focus on what’s really important, not allowing yourself to get distracted.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

This karmic cycle is positive for those in the media and in a healing profession. Remain focused.

Cosmic tip: Remain in a position of advantage by sprucing up information others have been coached about.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A garbled message received requires ingenuity to make sense of it. Relocation is revealed for some Virgos.

Cosmic tip: Let go of an ego battle, allowing the other person to have the last word.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Life moves ahead only after certain closures and consciously made choices that try to placate karma. Deciding on one career move is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Have your CA deal with an income-tax enquiry immediately.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

The pressures to shoulder so much responsibility are great, but your never say die attitude saves the day.

Cosmic tip: Be mentally prepared to work doubly hard to achieve half the results till mid-day.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Using will power to create the kind of life you want for yourself is possible by making wise financial decisions.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful a karmic cycle of indecision and stress has ended.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Keep the big picture in mind during negotiations, not rushing to make an important decision. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Hold onto a sense of humour, enjoying a ridiculous situation not of your making.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Several projects in the pipeline tumble out to be dealt with by you. Some are considering buying or selling property, or renting office space.

Cosmic tip: Unglue yourself from the past. Concentrate on today.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Being on the go the entire day is no problem since the mind has rested during the night.

Cosmic tip: Continue being the logical one when other colleagues take arguments to outlandishly absurd levels.