Horoscope today, September 30: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 30 September,2024 12:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 30.


Taurus   Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Reverting back to a habit you had successfully walked away from is a bit disturbing. Exercise self-restraint. An e-mail carries mixed messages. 
Cosmic tip: Be patient with older family members. Seek their blessings.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
How to change timing of a meeting without offending a client is the big question. 
Cosmic tip: Make good use of this positive karmic cycle that helps actions blend with a more modern touch.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Make present day decisions that create a smooth flowing life. 
Cosmic tip: Allow wisdom to have the upper hand and not impatience when moving onto a new and untested karmic path of your choice. 

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Drive carefully and with awareness of surroundings. Singles seeking an alliance on-line must be very careful about information shared.
Cosmic tip: Keep focus on what’s really important, not allowing yourself to get distracted.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
This karmic cycle is positive for those in the media and in a healing profession. Remain focused.
Cosmic tip: Remain in a position of advantage by sprucing up information others have been coached about.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A garbled message received requires ingenuity to make sense of it. Relocation is revealed for some Virgos.
Cosmic tip: Let go of an ego battle, allowing the other person to have the last word.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Life moves ahead only after certain closures and consciously made choices that try to placate karma. Deciding on one career move is revealed.
Cosmic tip: Have your CA deal with an income-tax enquiry immediately.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
The pressures to shoulder so much responsibility are great, but your never say die attitude saves the day.  
Cosmic tip: Be mentally prepared to work doubly hard to achieve half the results till mid-day.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Using will power to create the kind of life you want for yourself is possible by making wise financial decisions. 
Cosmic tip: Be grateful a karmic cycle of indecision and stress has ended.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Keep the big picture in mind during negotiations, not rushing to make an important decision. Take care of health.
Cosmic tip: Hold onto a sense of humour, enjoying a ridiculous situation not of your making.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Several projects in the pipeline tumble out to be dealt with by you. Some are considering buying or selling property, or renting office space.
Cosmic tip: Unglue yourself from the past. Concentrate on today.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Being on the go the entire day is no problem since the mind has rested during the night. 
Cosmic tip: Continue being the logical one when other colleagues take arguments to outlandishly absurd levels.

