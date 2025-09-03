Horoscope today, September 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational pic/iStock
Key Highlights
- Do you know what the stars hold for you
- Know your astrological predictions
- Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 4.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Some go personally to collect a cheque. Make a calculated and practical decision if planning to be self-employed.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a calm mindset. Circumstances will demand it.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Areas of conflict need to be discussed. An interesting time for career/business and personal happiness commences.
Cosmic tip: Search within honestly for answers to endless questions.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Financial issues can be discussed and solutions found easily by being willing to listen to the other person.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be judgemental towards a friend facing genuine problems (yet again).
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Much as you would like to step in to help someone financially; remember what happened the last time.
Cosmic tip: Take some time off since long hours have been invested in work (even weekends).
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Everyone involved in planning should be pleased with the ideas chosen finally. A slight change in the job profile was unexpected.
Cosmic tip: Be mentally prepared for delays while travelling.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Any known or unknown obstacles to success are overcome. Immediately discuss misunderstandings to keep communication at pleasant level.
Cosmic tip: Watch the changing scenario as karma brings rewards.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Don’t be in a rush to share news with everyone. Someone younger has good news to share with family.
Cosmic tip: Continue evolving by being very aware (karmas have blessed you with good luck).
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Self-employed Scorpios may be considering beginning another business or just diversifying the present one.
Cosmic tip: Be mentally prepared for new beginnings.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Some delayed payments are received. Planetary positions support dreams being realised. Keep the relationship on a friendly level.
Cosmic tip: Look forward to the cash crunch ending gradually.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Cosmetic refurbishing is being considered by some. Some plan a mini family holiday.
Cosmic tip: Think before giving your opinion, keeping it to minimum words possible in the circumstances.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Spending quantity time with family helps make the bond of love and mutual respect stronger. Those in a relationship may want to get married.
Cosmic tip: Manifest a wish that’s good for you.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Keep an ambitious idea on hold for now. Some receive an unexpected gift. Good news arrives when not expected.
Cosmic tip: Discard compulsive habits that take up so much time, especially in the morning.