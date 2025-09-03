Horoscope today, September 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 4.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Some go personally to collect a cheque. Make a calculated and practical decision if planning to be self-employed.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a calm mindset. Circumstances will demand it.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Areas of conflict need to be discussed. An interesting time for career/business and personal happiness commences.

Cosmic tip: Search within honestly for answers to endless questions.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Financial issues can be discussed and solutions found easily by being willing to listen to the other person.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be judgemental towards a friend facing genuine problems (yet again).

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Much as you would like to step in to help someone financially; remember what happened the last time.

Cosmic tip: Take some time off since long hours have been invested in work (even weekends).

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Everyone involved in planning should be pleased with the ideas chosen finally. A slight change in the job profile was unexpected.

Cosmic tip: Be mentally prepared for delays while travelling.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Any known or unknown obstacles to success are overcome. Immediately discuss misunderstandings to keep communication at pleasant level.

Cosmic tip: Watch the changing scenario as karma brings rewards.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Don’t be in a rush to share news with everyone. Someone younger has good news to share with family.

Cosmic tip: Continue evolving by being very aware (karmas have blessed you with good luck).

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Self-employed Scorpios may be considering beginning another business or just diversifying the present one.

Cosmic tip: Be mentally prepared for new beginnings.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Some delayed payments are received. Planetary positions support dreams being realised. Keep the relationship on a friendly level.

Cosmic tip: Look forward to the cash crunch ending gradually.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Cosmetic refurbishing is being considered by some. Some plan a mini family holiday.

Cosmic tip: Think before giving your opinion, keeping it to minimum words possible in the circumstances.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Spending quantity time with family helps make the bond of love and mutual respect stronger. Those in a relationship may want to get married.

Cosmic tip: Manifest a wish that’s good for you.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Keep an ambitious idea on hold for now. Some receive an unexpected gift. Good news arrives when not expected.

Cosmic tip: Discard compulsive habits that take up so much time, especially in the morning.