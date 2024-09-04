Breaking News
Horoscope today, September 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 05 September,2024 02:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 5.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Sometimes travel is the bane of your life since it keeps you away from family. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Try to get in a 20-minute power nap if working from home today.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
An extra busy day dawns; you are quite prepared for it in more ways than one.
Cosmic tip: Do what you can with a loving attitude and one that sends a message across of genuinely wanting to help.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Using the right words in interaction with others helps keep the situation clear and transparent. Do eat at set timings. 
Cosmic tip: Continue to have an equal say in money matters about spending and saving.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A change of circumstances is expected soon, so just be tight-lipped about ongoing problems that surround you.
Cosmic tip: Believe in the laws of karma, being aware of every action having a consequence. 

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
At a crossroads with someone younger about how to invest money continues on an amicable note till a decision that both agree on is reached. 
Cosmic tip: Keep the mood happy and carefree.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Another source of income begins. Those feeling emotionally isolated must introspect if their behaviour has brought this to pass. 
Cosmic tip: Take a couple of days off if feeling a little low on energy.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Revealing less about yourself is always a better mindset; there’s no cross-questioning if you change it. Being possessive won’t bring desired results. 
Cosmic tip: Maintain an enigmatic stance about future plans.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Family is supportive, but you have to be responsive in a positive manner when there’s a difference of opinion yet again.
Cosmic tip: Tap into the creative side of the brain.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
The house you’ve moved into is auspicious; the only thing is, there’s a huge amount of travel wherever you want to go. 
Cosmic tip: Try not to be so suspicious about people in general.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
It’s a bit of a puzzle why a younger family member should bring up a topic that doesn’t concern him/her. 
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition when it hints at a change coming in.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Being manipulated so blatantly is annoying; your cool and well-modulated sarcasm soon puts an end to it quickly.
Cosmic tip: Be willing to make a sudden decision to meet for coffee and cake.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Going on a leisure related trip brings a balance in life; of course this balance is different for each Piscean.
Cosmic tip: Don’t take the easy way out of a situation, understanding it completely.

