Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today September 5 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, September 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 05 September,2025 02:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, September 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational pic/iStock

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 5.

Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Being the guiding force at work makes it easier for you to make sure all work is completed on time and accurate.  
Cosmic tip: Enjoy peace of mind by giving unconditional love and acceptance.

Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Creative ideas require untraditional approaches. A business trip is something you don’t want to undertake. Keep valuables safe. 
Cosmic tip: Complete work on time but retain the joy of living.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Learning as much as you can about how karma works is interesting and helps make conscious decisions.
Cosmic tip: Seek answers to a situation with balanced introspection.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Moving away from a fixed mindset helps realise only the most important wish was granted. 
Cosmic tip: Keep the perspective securely poised to be aware of small points that are at odds with each other.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Even if asked for your opinion, be careful what you say (the person may in reactive mode).
Cosmic tip: Strengthen bond with relatives; at the same time not interfering with day today decisions made.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Business abilities are sharpened with creative thoughts and actions based on how you understand consumer’s mindsets. Get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Take a stand if you must and only if you believe in it 100%.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Being easy to talk to has relatives and friends confiding in you. Advise the accounts department to check all bills before passing them. 
Cosmic tip: Save the relationship quickly, making it priority.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A change of residence (going overseas) is revealed for some Scorpios. The day is a fast moving rush of activity.
Cosmic tip: Keep the goal in focus but without being idealistic and naïve.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Not being judgemental is the best way to nurture relationships, giving advice only if requested. A new project has potential, but move forward cautiously. 
Cosmic tip: Spend time with genuine friends.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A close-knit family is important as this brings happiness and security. A close friend seems to be troubled (wait till they share what’s troubling them).
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the little luxuries without feeling guilty.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A conversation during the day reveals more than was intended for your ears. Consciously be aware of deadline that keeps getting closer. 
Cosmic tip: Stay with your list of ‘must-do first’ priorities.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Buying property is placed on the back-burner for a while till finances are clearer. People are understanding when they realise how important one idea is for you.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this happy time.

 

 

 

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope

