Horoscope today, September 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 5.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Being the guiding force at work makes it easier for you to make sure all work is completed on time and accurate.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy peace of mind by giving unconditional love and acceptance.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Creative ideas require untraditional approaches. A business trip is something you don’t want to undertake. Keep valuables safe.

Cosmic tip: Complete work on time but retain the joy of living.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Learning as much as you can about how karma works is interesting and helps make conscious decisions.

Cosmic tip: Seek answers to a situation with balanced introspection.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Moving away from a fixed mindset helps realise only the most important wish was granted.

Cosmic tip: Keep the perspective securely poised to be aware of small points that are at odds with each other.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Even if asked for your opinion, be careful what you say (the person may in reactive mode).

Cosmic tip: Strengthen bond with relatives; at the same time not interfering with day today decisions made.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Business abilities are sharpened with creative thoughts and actions based on how you understand consumer’s mindsets. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Take a stand if you must and only if you believe in it 100%.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Being easy to talk to has relatives and friends confiding in you. Advise the accounts department to check all bills before passing them.

Cosmic tip: Save the relationship quickly, making it priority.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A change of residence (going overseas) is revealed for some Scorpios. The day is a fast moving rush of activity.

Cosmic tip: Keep the goal in focus but without being idealistic and naïve.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Not being judgemental is the best way to nurture relationships, giving advice only if requested. A new project has potential, but move forward cautiously.

Cosmic tip: Spend time with genuine friends.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A close-knit family is important as this brings happiness and security. A close friend seems to be troubled (wait till they share what’s troubling them).

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the little luxuries without feeling guilty.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A conversation during the day reveals more than was intended for your ears. Consciously be aware of deadline that keeps getting closer.

Cosmic tip: Stay with your list of ‘must-do first’ priorities.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Buying property is placed on the back-burner for a while till finances are clearer. People are understanding when they realise how important one idea is for you.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this happy time.