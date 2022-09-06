Horoscope today, September 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 6.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Have practical reasons ready when about to speak to the boss about some changes that may be better for the company.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate the comfort and abundance in life.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A business offer (or a new job) sounds too good to be true. You’ve earned this recognition due to hard work (your reputation precedes you).

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the adulation!

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Don’t try to take the easy way out about an important topic. Persuade people to accept your insights.

Cosmic tip: Make sure your sleeping space is conducive to getting good sleep

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Our happy-go-lucky attitude hides a mind which is constantly churning with ideas. Some are workable. Maintain a positive mind-set.

Cosmic tip: Make better business decisions. Be aware of what doesn’t work.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Don’t jump the gun by talking about some good luck: allow it to actually manifest. Family is supportive, but don’t take them for granted.

Cosmic tip: Do exercise within limits

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A sudden argument comes as a surprise. This topic has been threshed out so many times. Agree to disagree. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Pay closer attention to your emotions.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Feeling very happy at the manner in which a relationship is progressing, so it’s confusing when things start going downhill.

Cosmic tip: Maintain an attitude of gratitude for what’s going right.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

The business partnership brings good financial results. Maintain this perfect rapport. Secretly, the new admirer is quite commitment shy. Wait and watch.

Cosmic tip: Pay closer attention to your emotions.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be sure about what you want without being stubborn. Be willing to compromise as and when it’s required. Welcome new beginnings with open arms.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a healthy diet.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

It’s quite disappointing when a business trip is postponed. There’s a turn for the better in an issue that’s troubling you.

Cosmic tip: Make every effort to stabilize a relationship.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

All solutions meander to the starting point which is what you have to aim to understand. Go to the root of the issue.

Cosmic tip: Take a step back from confrontations.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Make sure you’re not overdoing the independent attitude with your spouse/partner. There has to be a give and take to make the relationship work.

Cosmic tip: Be kind instead.

