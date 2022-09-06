Horoscope today, September 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 6.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Have practical reasons ready when about to speak to the boss about some changes that may be better for the company.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate the comfort and abundance in life.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A business offer (or a new job) sounds too good to be true. You’ve earned this recognition due to hard work (your reputation precedes you).
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the adulation!
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Don’t try to take the easy way out about an important topic. Persuade people to accept your insights.
Cosmic tip: Make sure your sleeping space is conducive to getting good sleep
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Our happy-go-lucky attitude hides a mind which is constantly churning with ideas. Some are workable. Maintain a positive mind-set.
Cosmic tip: Make better business decisions. Be aware of what doesn’t work.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Don’t jump the gun by talking about some good luck: allow it to actually manifest. Family is supportive, but don’t take them for granted.
Cosmic tip: Do exercise within limits
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
A sudden argument comes as a surprise. This topic has been threshed out so many times. Agree to disagree. Take care of health.
Cosmic tip: Pay closer attention to your emotions.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Feeling very happy at the manner in which a relationship is progressing, so it’s confusing when things start going downhill.
Cosmic tip: Maintain an attitude of gratitude for what’s going right.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
The business partnership brings good financial results. Maintain this perfect rapport. Secretly, the new admirer is quite commitment shy. Wait and watch.
Cosmic tip: Pay closer attention to your emotions.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Be sure about what you want without being stubborn. Be willing to compromise as and when it’s required. Welcome new beginnings with open arms.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a healthy diet.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
It’s quite disappointing when a business trip is postponed. There’s a turn for the better in an issue that’s troubling you.
Cosmic tip: Make every effort to stabilize a relationship.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
All solutions meander to the starting point which is what you have to aim to understand. Go to the root of the issue.
Cosmic tip: Take a step back from confrontations.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Make sure you’re not overdoing the independent attitude with your spouse/partner. There has to be a give and take to make the relationship work.
Cosmic tip: Be kind instead.