Horoscope today, September 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 6.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

When a wish is granted, you then wonder if that was what you really wanted. Be extra careful about what you eat today, and more specifically, where.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate all life has gifted.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Career/business is exciting with a lot happening as you are on the brink of signing a big contract. Make the relationship as strong as you can.

Cosmic tip: Be clear in some discussions.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Many plans need to be kept away from even the team as they are still being put into place. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about being too open and slightly naïve.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Some have a slight change in the job profile even though they’ve joined only a couple of months ago. Remain focused.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this slightly slow moving day when you aren’t feeling rushed.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Singles enter a karmic cycle for marriage. There’s good news by the evening. Some may consider updating skills.

Cosmic tip: Consult two trustworthy people who have proved their reliability.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Self-employed Virgos decide what to do about a stuck project that goes ahead in fits and starts. Consider new marketing strategies.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a friendly but detached attitude at work.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Continue with making small investments if need be. This is the wrong time to consider a loan. Some learn newer relaxing methods.

Cosmic tip: Listen to good advice instead of doing what you want.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Reach for happiness if you feel the universe is taking too long. Be grateful for all that’s going right in life.

Cosmic tip: Let the boss initiate conversation about a raise in salary.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Some may have reached a crossroads in life, so take your time about making newer decisions. Don’t ignore an earache.

Cosmic tip: Keep plans low-key till the time is right to discuss them.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A business meeting brings results. Headaches could be due to stress levels or eye strain.

Cosmic tip: Wait till the mind regains a sense of peace and balance before making an important decision.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Some have to deal with a change of office premises. Those going through a challenging time with their spouse/partner could consider couples counselling.

Cosmic tip: Be careful with emails and other communication.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Handling issues at work intelligently instead of through the ego is the way forward. Order the healthiest option when eating out.

Cosmic tip: Think carefully before taking your relationship to the next level.