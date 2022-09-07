Horoscope Today, September 7: Check astrological prediction for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've you covered
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 5.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
A family celebration is planned. The date is changed twice. Then it’s decided to postpone it. At work, insist the entire team interact in a transparent manner.
Cosmic tip: Speak firmly.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
You’re enjoying partying for a change, but what upsets is the lack of sleep. A work related trip is revealed for some.
Cosmic tip: Take care of your emotional wellbeing.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Forgive and forget is the advice given by the Tarot. Every relationship has to deal with issues. There’s a point of accord in business negotiations.
Cosmic tip: Be prepared to travel.
Virgo Aug 24 – Sept 23
A minor legality is completed (the property is yours). Those in a relationship may want to legalise it.
Cosmic tip: Be courteous to a friend who calls after a long time.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
An issue about family property is still hanging in balance due to an elders’ stubborn attitude. Don’t opt for legal recourse.
Cosmic tip: Use loving persuasion to put a point across.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
This karmic cycle is favourable for further studies. Those seeking employment receive a job offer. Do follow a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Don’t revert to a habit you’ve overcome.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Keep temper in control at the office or you might be minus a job. Married Librans must not suggest trying a trial separation with the spouse.
Cosmic tip: Don’t sabotage yourself.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Be a source of love and comfort to family, not someone who causes undue anxiety. A brilliant idea gets a lukewarm response at work.
Cosmic tip: Change unwanted behaviour patterns.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Positive news comes in twos today. This puts you in a good and a generous mood. A work-cum-holiday is planned.
Cosmic tip: Keep within the budget when shopping.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Those looking for a promoter or a loan, enter a karmic cycle of receiving financial aid. Someone with whom you had an acrimonious break-up seeks forgiveness.
Cosmic tip: Don’t ignore emotions.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Being impatient won’t help. That very important call will come in. For some it signifies signing a client. There’s an impromptu business meeting.
Cosmic tip: Do make time for a friend.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Deepest hidden memories are of regret that you didn’t pursue the one you really love. You are in a karmic cycle of changing your world around.
Cosmic tip: Think very carefully.