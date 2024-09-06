Horoscope today, September 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational Pic/File
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 7.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Though all is going well, but at some level you feel a lack of confidence regarding knowledge about work. Pursue further studies.
Cosmic tip: Seek advice if there’s a need. Don’t isolate yourself unnecessarily.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Maintaining karmic balance in life is as important as breathing, so consciously be a good person. Life moves along slightly slowly. The universe sends you a gift.
Cosmic tip: Keep life simple and uncomplicated.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Being patient is an integral part of the learning process in this lifetime. Younger Geminis enter a fertile period.
Cosmic tip: Behave with others as you expect to be treated (what goes around comes around).
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Carelessly overlooking errors at work could create problems; remain focused. Make new technology work for you; don’t be afraid of it.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate the present by letting go of the past willingly.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Act wisely even though there’s excessive optimism about some plans made for going overseas. Some reconcile with an ‘ex’.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be judgmental, finding faults in your psyche for no valid reason whatsoever.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Deadlines are met easily even though several new clients have signed up with the company for their work. There’s good news about a relationship.
Cosmic tip: Peacefully, allow actions to speak louder than words.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A savings fund is doing well, so don’t consider transferring money into another one instead. A new relationship gradually balances out after a long time.
Cosmic tip: Continue being focused about fulfilling responsibilities first.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Accepted norms should be respected by creating and maintaining a fine balance of outspokenness and being silent. Consume a health supporting diet.
Cosmic tip: Ignore the inner critic. You are perfect as you are.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Polishing career skills requires signing up for an on-line class in the evening. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Live life on your own terms but in a quiet and self-effacing manner without attracting attention.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A relationship fails the test of time, but maybe it was not meant to be.
Cosmic tip: Treat a change in life as a given; even though there’s initial upheaval before life gets better.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
You are done with making wishes, being willing to experience whatever the Higher Power puts you through.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be unsympathetic with someone you’ve spent so much time counseling. Youth has its disadvantages.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Being asked for explanations is annoying, but don’t get on the defensive. Answer simply and succinctly.
Cosmic tip: Consider long term achievements instead of quick results getting forgotten in all the competition at work.nd peacefully.