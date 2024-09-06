Horoscope today, September 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today?

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 7.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Though all is going well, but at some level you feel a lack of confidence regarding knowledge about work. Pursue further studies.

Cosmic tip: Seek advice if there’s a need. Don’t isolate yourself unnecessarily.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Maintaining karmic balance in life is as important as breathing, so consciously be a good person. Life moves along slightly slowly. The universe sends you a gift.

Cosmic tip: Keep life simple and uncomplicated.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Being patient is an integral part of the learning process in this lifetime. Younger Geminis enter a fertile period.

Cosmic tip: Behave with others as you expect to be treated (what goes around comes around).

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Carelessly overlooking errors at work could create problems; remain focused. Make new technology work for you; don’t be afraid of it.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate the present by letting go of the past willingly.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Act wisely even though there’s excessive optimism about some plans made for going overseas. Some reconcile with an ‘ex’.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be judgmental, finding faults in your psyche for no valid reason whatsoever.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Deadlines are met easily even though several new clients have signed up with the company for their work. There’s good news about a relationship.

Cosmic tip: Peacefully, allow actions to speak louder than words.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A savings fund is doing well, so don’t consider transferring money into another one instead. A new relationship gradually balances out after a long time.

Cosmic tip: Continue being focused about fulfilling responsibilities first.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Accepted norms should be respected by creating and maintaining a fine balance of outspokenness and being silent. Consume a health supporting diet.

Cosmic tip: Ignore the inner critic. You are perfect as you are.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Polishing career skills requires signing up for an on-line class in the evening. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Live life on your own terms but in a quiet and self-effacing manner without attracting attention.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A relationship fails the test of time, but maybe it was not meant to be.

Cosmic tip: Treat a change in life as a given; even though there’s initial upheaval before life gets better.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

You are done with making wishes, being willing to experience whatever the Higher Power puts you through.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be unsympathetic with someone you’ve spent so much time counseling. Youth has its disadvantages.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Being asked for explanations is annoying, but don’t get on the defensive. Answer simply and succinctly.

Cosmic tip: Consider long term achievements instead of quick results getting forgotten in all the competition at work.nd peacefully.