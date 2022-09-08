Breaking News
Horoscope today, September 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 08 September,2022 05:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've you covered

Horoscope today, September 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 6.


Aries   Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Keeping in touch with a potential client as and when required, results in a contract/project being signed. Be appreciative towards juniors. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t over indulge at a celebration.

 


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Happiness comes from the family group. Good news is received. Not having to work long hours is a happy reprieve.
Cosmic tip: Base plans on practicalities for them to work

 

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
Be careful about information shared with a client (let it be on a need to know basis). A business meeting to a nearby town gets rescheduled.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy natural surroundings

 

VirgoVirgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Involve the team to bounce creative ideas, choosing a couple that could be workable. A party is planned in minute detail.
Cosmic tip: Think positive. All will go as planned.

 

CancerCancer 
June 22 – July 23
Everything gets delayed because of getting up half-an-hour later in the morning. Make sure you reach a meeting on time.
Cosmic tip: Don’t vent irritation on someone else.

 

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Keep a control on what you say as this can cause so much turbulence in family relationships. Pressure comes from dealing with so much work.
Cosmic tip: Apologise from the heart.

 

Libra Libra  
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A colleague you worked with earlier drops in at the office as a client now! Friends who are like family come over in the evening. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this time together.

 

Scorpio Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Having realised how right you were to take a decision makes you feel all the angst was worth it. Be patient with a hyper client.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the challenges.

 

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
There’s still a waiting period before a client gets in touch. Yes, you’re impatient, but be patient. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Remain within circumstances that are known and familiar.

 

Capricorn Capricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Having turned your back on a stressful situation, now you wonder how the other person is coping.
Cosmic tip: Don’t think you’ve been deliberately misled. The truth is revealed soon.

 

Aquarius Aquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Those fighting a court case reach almost the end of it. Communicating ideas in a practical manner makes it easier for the other person to get it. 
Cosmic tip: Be patient.

 

Pisce Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
The other person uses almost legal sounding loopholes, but you have an immediate answer to all of them. Negotiate wisely.
Cosmic tip: Consciously follow advice you’ve given to someone else.

 

