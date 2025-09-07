Horoscope today, September 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aries March 21 – April 20 You think being firm and forthright will resolve an issue, but this won’t work. Remaining in touch with a mentor helps keep the focus. Cosmic tip: Meet friends you don’t meet as often.

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 8.

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 8.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

You think being firm and forthright will resolve an issue, but this won’t work. Remaining in touch with a mentor helps keep the focus.

Cosmic tip: Meet friends you don’t meet as often.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Property issues are highlighted in a positive manner.

Cosmic tip: It’s best to ignore someone who is passive/aggressive. Give instructions and leave it at that.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

An incomplete business meeting requires meeting again. It’s important for you to have family support.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry if a new friend hasn’t called. Stepping back is ideal.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Good times are ahead and this physical distance is only temporary. Restructuring career moves is very essential.

Cosmic tip: Deal patiently with slow plateau phases in career or business.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Keeping life as simple and stress-free is any day preferable to a lot of drama and emotional highs and lows. Continue with a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Watch a light-hearted movie together.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A mini holiday is so enjoyable. Being able to trust and be trusted in return is a blessing.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry if a wish isn’t granted. The universe knows the perfect time for it.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Old values won’t change for you as they are perfect and have used them to guide yourself so far. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Remain motivated and positive to keep achieving new frontiers.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

What someone says makes you think, but questioning beliefs helps see situations from a different perspective.

Cosmic tip: Try and keep spending within limits when out on a business trip.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Stepping back when someone hints at an action that goes against ethics is revealed. Use words carefully and sparingly.

Cosmic tip: Find the peace within your own mind instead of from an external source.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Take your time about completing this particular project, . Some singles have met their karmic partner.

Cosmic tip: Continue with the diet as advised since its elevating energy levels dramatically.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Having blind trust sometimes misfires, so think out plans carefully before agreeing to give the business plan a miss.

Cosmic tip: Consider the best way to recover from a slight financial loss.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Making instinctive choices works for you, moving with the ebb and flow of karmic cycles.

Cosmic tip: Feel happy about mastering mental calmness which has brought such a major change in all areas of life.