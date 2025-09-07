Horoscope today, September 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational Pic/File
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 8.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
You think being firm and forthright will resolve an issue, but this won’t work. Remaining in touch with a mentor helps keep the focus.
Cosmic tip: Meet friends you don’t meet as often.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Property issues are highlighted in a positive manner.
Cosmic tip: It’s best to ignore someone who is passive/aggressive. Give instructions and leave it at that.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
An incomplete business meeting requires meeting again. It’s important for you to have family support.
Cosmic tip: Don’t worry if a new friend hasn’t called. Stepping back is ideal.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Good times are ahead and this physical distance is only temporary. Restructuring career moves is very essential.
Cosmic tip: Deal patiently with slow plateau phases in career or business.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Keeping life as simple and stress-free is any day preferable to a lot of drama and emotional highs and lows. Continue with a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Watch a light-hearted movie together.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A mini holiday is so enjoyable. Being able to trust and be trusted in return is a blessing.
Cosmic tip: Don’t worry if a wish isn’t granted. The universe knows the perfect time for it.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Old values won’t change for you as they are perfect and have used them to guide yourself so far. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Remain motivated and positive to keep achieving new frontiers.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
What someone says makes you think, but questioning beliefs helps see situations from a different perspective.
Cosmic tip: Try and keep spending within limits when out on a business trip.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Stepping back when someone hints at an action that goes against ethics is revealed. Use words carefully and sparingly.
Cosmic tip: Find the peace within your own mind instead of from an external source.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Take your time about completing this particular project, . Some singles have met their karmic partner.
Cosmic tip: Continue with the diet as advised since its elevating energy levels dramatically.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Having blind trust sometimes misfires, so think out plans carefully before agreeing to give the business plan a miss.
Cosmic tip: Consider the best way to recover from a slight financial loss.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Making instinctive choices works for you, moving with the ebb and flow of karmic cycles.
Cosmic tip: Feel happy about mastering mental calmness which has brought such a major change in all areas of life.