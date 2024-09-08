Horoscope today, September 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 9.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Ignoring comments, moving ahead with confident assurance is the best decision for now. Give hundred per cent focus to work.

Cosmic tip: Figure out unique ways to give up two habits that aren’t good long-term.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Continue making new connections through networking as these help draw in business contacts. Distance yourself from an annoying friendship.

Cosmic tip: Buy a gift for someone you love.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Business calls begin early in the morning since there’s an important event to see to.

Cosmic tip: Deal in a practical manner and balanced attitude when someone is being unnecessarily argumentative.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A fairly busy day needs being slightly strict with the team, insisting work be handed in by a certain time.

Cosmic tip: Ignore someone passing an angry comment meant for you while driving.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Shouldering so many responsibilities makes it difficult to enjoy the small pleasures of life. Consciously engage in happy activities.

Cosmic tip: Keep stress levels down by exercising regularly and eating well.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Don’t experiment with new diets, or another schedule for meals. Stay with what has worked all these years. Give total concentration to work.

Cosmic tip: Keep rapport easygoing and happy with a friend.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Work is slightly challenging; don’t alter a decision to suit someone else. The best way to simplify life is to follow the path of truth.

Cosmic tip: Don’t react angrily. Be aggravatingly polite instead.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Work at keeping vibes in the home happy and peaceful. A trip may be delayed due to several issues and hitches.

Cosmic tip: Respond in a positive manner even if someone is irritating you.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Sorting through too many records and statistics is so time-consuming, but has to be dealt with. A relationship ends very suddenly.

Cosmic tip: Don’t seek legal advice from someone who isn’t a lawyer.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Party within limits acceptable to yourself, no matter how much persuasion (or emotional blackmail) is applied. Eat nourishing food.

Cosmic tip: Keep eyes focused on the goal you’ve worked towards.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Having found the ideal career to pursue ends so many months of thinking, rejecting ideas and rethinking some more.

Cosmic tip: Remember, loved ones are just a phone call away; don’t feel emotionally isolated.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A time of karmic debts being balanced begins; this marks you standing at a major crossroads.

Cosmic tip: Concentrate on taking one consistent step after another instead of rushing through with half-baked ideas.