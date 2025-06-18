Breaking News
Raj Thackeray to Centre: Stop forcing Hindi on Maharashtra — why isn’t it imposed in Modi-Shah’s Gujarat?
Mithi River desilting scam: ED summons Dino Morea again for questioning in money laundering case
Mumbai: FIR filed by EOW against Ecstasy Realty and promoters for Rs 600 crore financial fraud
Mumbai: Harbour line disrupted during rush hour after trespasser struck by train near Chembur
Mumbai rains: Powai Lake begins overflowing after heavy rainfall in catchment area
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > How 4000 kg tail of Boeing Dreamliner was retrieved from college hostel building

How 4000-kg tail of Boeing Dreamliner was retrieved from college hostel building

Updated on: 18 June,2025 09:04 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Shirish Vaktania , Nimesh Dave | mailbag@mid-day.com nimesh@mid-day.com

Top

This challenging operation was carried out under the supervision of Mohammad Soyeb Vhora, an official from the solid waste management department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), with crane operators Om Prakash and Rohit Yadav, both of whom have been working in the field for the past 12 years

How 4000-kg tail of Boeing Dreamliner was retrieved from college hostel building

The wreckage of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel in Ahmedabad on June 12. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article
How 4000-kg tail of Boeing Dreamliner was retrieved from college hostel building
x
00:00

The tail section of the crashed Boeing 787 Dreamliner, weighing approximately 4000 kg, was successfully removed from a height of 25 feet from the BJ Medical College hostel building in Ahmedabad. This challenging operation was carried out under the supervision of Mohammad Soyeb Vhora, an official from the solid waste management department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), with crane operators Om Prakash and Rohit Yadav, both of whom have been working in the field for the past 12 years.

Chief Supervisor Vhora told mid-day, “I’ve been working with AMC for many years, but this was the first time I was appointed to supervise the lifting of such a massive aircraft part.” He added, “It was extremely challenging for our team, not only because of the weight of the tail section, but also due to the instructions from Air India. They told us that the tail section had to be retrieved intact. Whatever cranes we used, the part must not fall or be damaged,” Vhora explained.


“To ensure maximum safety, we used 50-tonne and 60-tonne crane machines, each capable of lifting up to 50,000 kg. We also used 20-metre-long nylon ropes. First, we lifted the front side of the tail section using one crane. Once it was partially lifted, we used a second crane to lift the rear with another rope. By distributing the weight between both cranes, we safely lowered the tail section to the ground,” he added.


“Before beginning the operation, we had a meeting with Air India officials to confirm the weight of the tail section. Later, we conducted a joint planning session with AMC staff. This was the first time in my career that we lifted such a massive aircraft part. These cranes were previously used for heavy road construction projects but had never been employed for something of this scale,” said Vhora.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

air india Air India plane crash Ahmedabad Ahmedabad plane crash london mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK