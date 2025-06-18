This challenging operation was carried out under the supervision of Mohammad Soyeb Vhora, an official from the solid waste management department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), with crane operators Om Prakash and Rohit Yadav, both of whom have been working in the field for the past 12 years

The wreckage of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel in Ahmedabad on June 12. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article How 4000-kg tail of Boeing Dreamliner was retrieved from college hostel building x 00:00

The tail section of the crashed Boeing 787 Dreamliner, weighing approximately 4000 kg, was successfully removed from a height of 25 feet from the BJ Medical College hostel building in Ahmedabad. This challenging operation was carried out under the supervision of Mohammad Soyeb Vhora, an official from the solid waste management department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), with crane operators Om Prakash and Rohit Yadav, both of whom have been working in the field for the past 12 years.

Chief Supervisor Vhora told mid-day, “I’ve been working with AMC for many years, but this was the first time I was appointed to supervise the lifting of such a massive aircraft part.” He added, “It was extremely challenging for our team, not only because of the weight of the tail section, but also due to the instructions from Air India. They told us that the tail section had to be retrieved intact. Whatever cranes we used, the part must not fall or be damaged,” Vhora explained.

“To ensure maximum safety, we used 50-tonne and 60-tonne crane machines, each capable of lifting up to 50,000 kg. We also used 20-metre-long nylon ropes. First, we lifted the front side of the tail section using one crane. Once it was partially lifted, we used a second crane to lift the rear with another rope. By distributing the weight between both cranes, we safely lowered the tail section to the ground,” he added.

“Before beginning the operation, we had a meeting with Air India officials to confirm the weight of the tail section. Later, we conducted a joint planning session with AMC staff. This was the first time in my career that we lifted such a massive aircraft part. These cranes were previously used for heavy road construction projects but had never been employed for something of this scale,” said Vhora.