How bullet train revived hope for new CR station

The proposed location of the Thane station of India’s first High Speed Rail (HSR) bullet train corridor that passes through an isolated grassland near Diva and Kopar is expected to be a mega urban hub. Local residents are now seeking a local train station near the spot for seamless connectivity. The demand for the local station was made in 1985, but has now been revived.