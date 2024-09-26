The impact of inflation is particularly evident in the markets; vegetables, fruits, grains, and other essential items that are a big part of Navratri celebrations have seen a significant price hike
As the festive season of Navratri 2024 approaches, Mumbaikars eagerly anticipate the vibrancy of dandiya nights, grand celebrations, and the traditional rituals that bring families and communities together. However, the joyous mood is somewhat dampened by the sharp sting of inflation. For many, rising costs are affecting everything from groceries to travel, making it harder to fully enjoy the festive spirit without feeling the pinch in their wallets.