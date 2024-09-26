Breaking News
How inflation pinches Mumbaikars pockets this Navratri 2024

How inflation pinches Mumbaikars’ pockets this Navratri 2024

Premium

Updated on: 26 September,2024 11:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com



The impact of inflation is particularly evident in the markets; vegetables, fruits, grains, and other essential items that are a big part of Navratri celebrations have seen a significant price hike

How inflation pinches Mumbaikars’ pockets this Navratri 2024

Representational Image

Key Highlights

  1. Mumbaikars eagerly anticipate the vibrancy of dandiya nights, grand celebrations
  2. However, the joyous mood is somewhat dampened by the sharp sting of inflation
  3. The impact of inflation is particularly evident in the markets

As the festive season of Navratri 2024 approaches, Mumbaikars eagerly anticipate the vibrancy of dandiya nights, grand celebrations, and the traditional rituals that bring families and communities together. However, the joyous mood is somewhat dampened by the sharp sting of inflation. For many, rising costs are affecting everything from groceries to travel, making it harder to fully enjoy the festive spirit without feeling the pinch in their wallets.

