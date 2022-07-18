How Mumbai can give walkers their space back

In the 7th part of our series, experts bat for dedicated subways and budget for walkways, while civic officials talk of the ideal footpaths

Roads like this one at Bandra should push BMC to expedite its ‘Pedestrian First’ policy, said citizens and experts. Pic/Shadab Khan

From having an independent cell to dedicated subways for pedestrians to creating separate walking zones in each civic ward. These are among the suggestions offered by civic and traffic officials, urban planners and other experts to make Mumbai a better place for walkers. Civic officials said they are working on a ‘Pedestrian First’ policy, while the traffic officers told mid-day that they were focused on creating walker-friendly junctions.

A dedicated subway for pedestrians near the Metro cinema. Pic/Ashish Raje

In its seventh part of the series ‘Nowhere to go’, mid-day spoke to government officials, transport experts and various stakeholders to explore ways to boost walkability and create free space for pedestrians in Mumbai.

‘Planners have no plans for walkers’



Jitendra Gupta, Citizens’ Transport Committee

“Where does India stand on the world map when it comes to pedestrian safety? They make big plans for motorists and add flyovers and bridges for those few thousand car users, but there seems to be absolutely no planning for pedestrians. No implementation of any master plan. Why are master plans created, then? I remember that at least since three decades back crowds walking on D N Road in the Fort area, or bypassing footpaths of Cross Maidan in Churchgate and the condition has remained the same. Every day lakhs of pedestrians hit these streets, yet no solution is in sight. What I want to say is that three decades have passed and still planning authorities have no plans for pedestrians or for their use of public transport,” said Jitendra Gupta of the Citizens’ Transport Committee.

‘Roads must have budgets for the footpaths as well’



AV Shenoy, Mumbai Mobility Forum

“As a person who started his career as a member of the Pedestrian Wing of Consumer Guidance Society of India [CGSI], this subject is close to my heart. As a result of a PIL filed by CGSI and Welfare Organisation for Road Safety & Prevention of Accidents in 1998, the Bombay HC had instructed the BMC to ensure proper sized footpaths on all roads. The NGOs were also given representation on BMC Roads Inter-utility Co-ordination Committee. However, around 2012, the meetings stopped,” said A V Shenoy of Mumbai Mobility Forum. “Some suggestions include that the BMC should have a pedestrian cell to ensure walkable footpaths of sufficient width based on pedestrian flow. Roads dept should have separate budgets for footpaths and painting of pedestrian crossings. The World Bank-funded Mumbai Urban Transport Project had provided for 27 pedestrian subways. However, only the Metro cinema [Dhobi Talao] subway was made. Rest were dropped. These should be revived,” he said. “The traffic police must provide sufficient signal time for pedestrians to cross based on road width. Vehicles should not be allowed to stop on zebra lines or move forward before the signal turns green. Fixing tiles on footpaths should be removed from corporator funds. The pedestrian cell should be responsible for keeping footpaths in good walkable condition,” he added.

‘Trying to build ideal footpaths that will last for 40 years’

Footpaths are encroached with no place to walk. When will the situation change?

The BMC is working on a pedestrian policy. Last year at ward levels, the civic body spent nearly R120 to 130 crore for footpath repairs. The encroachment-free footpath is day-to-day business with our ward team taking action. But yes, there are problems.



Paver blocks have come off a footpath at Worli. File pic

What is the status of the corporation’s ‘Pedestrians First’ policy?

We are now in the process of building a few ideal footpaths, as a part of a project. The locations include areas of Matunga to Wadala, Chembur and south Mumbai. These footpaths will last for 40 years. We have chosen areas where the use of footpaths is high.

All footpaths are encroached. How will the civic body deal with this?

Our ward office teams take continuous action on hawkers. It is a continuous process. At many locations, there are a few licensed stalls too on footpaths. About other encroachments like ramps built by societies, huge flowerpots, we take immediate action if they prove a hurdle to pedestrians. People should understand that footpaths are developed for pedestrians. About vehicle parking on footpaths, we coordinate with the traffic police on a regular basis.



P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner



There are issues with the quality of footpaths. Uprooted paver blocks, potholes, etc. that make problems for walkers

Under the ‘Pedestrian First’ policy, we are improving the quality of footpaths. We have now stopped the use of paver blocks on footpaths and are using stencilled concrete instead. At a few places, we are trying stone blocks. All this increases the lifetime of a pavement.

‘We’re working with authorities to ensure pedestrian safety’

mid-day spoke to Rajvardhan Sinha, joint commissioner of traffic, to get more insights into the department’s efforts on pedestrian safety.



Two-wheelers occupy a zebra crossing, at Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, on September 20, 2021. Pic/Ashish Raje

As per a recent central government report, Mumbai stands 2nd highest in pedestrian deaths in the country. Pedestrians are the most ignored stakeholders in road safety

Yes. Pedestrians are a troubled lot in urban centres with an increasing number of vehicles and it is a problem in a city like Mumbai, where accident numbers are comparatively higher.

There are always multiple regulations like helmets for bikers, speed governors for four-wheelers, but not much thought is given to pedestrians

It would be incorrect to say that no thought is given for pedestrians. We have been working with various stakeholders on the improvement of important junctions that would enhance pedestrian safety and two examples to start with are the Amar Mahal junction and the Trombay junction. We have conducted a study here and even signals for zebra crossings have been given adequate time for senior citizens to cross. We have suggested some design elements keeping pedestrian safety in mind and submitted them to the civic body for approval.

In a city like Mumbai, most footpaths are taken up by various elements like hawkers, used for parking, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road. Any thought given to their plight?

This problem has two aspects: historical and contemporary. In a city like Mumbai where old buildings do not have inbuilt parking areas, vehicles are bound to spill onto the streets and footpaths for parking. The issue needs to be addressed to the core. The newer buildings take care of the parking needs. There is a need to get this done in the city’s Development Plan at a macro level. Till such time, such issues will continue to linger. However, enforcement of law to nab violators is always taken up in regular drives.

‘Parking lobbies don’t like footpaths’



Ashok Datar, Mumbai Environment Social Network

“Parking lobbies don’t like footpaths because they are left with no space to park cars. Even on narrow stretches of roads there should be high footpaths with colours to demarcate a pedestrian zone. The factors while building an ideal footpath include its height, width, finish, compact tree guards, continuity in height width and finish and compact tree guards. Such things will also enhance the appeal of walking.