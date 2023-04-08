How Mumbai is dealing with '15 per cent water cut'

From island city’s colonies to western suburbs’ high-rises to sprawling chawls in eastern suburbs, everyone suspects real extent of water cut is more than what the BMC is admitting

Just how does a city of millions cope with a 15 per cent water cut? To answer this question, mid-day visited housing societies in the island city and western suburbs as well as slums in the eastern suburbs to learn that the water shortage has left none unscathed.

Some residents even questioned whether the extent of the water cut exceeded the figure put forth by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Tanker water suppliers, meanwhile, said that they are seeing a 20 to 25 per cent rise in demand.

The water cut was imposed by the civic body after two mains and a water tunnel were punctured in Thane.

Eastern suburbs

Residents of the eastern suburbs’ slum pockets, mainly located on the hills of Ghatkopar, are making sure that they have a sufficient amount of water for day-to-day activities amid the water cut. Rekhadevi Mistree, a resident of Bhau Mastar Chawl in Ghatkopar West, said, “We never used to face water shortages in our area. We had a continuous supply before the cut. But since last week, we have been facing issues.”

Nandini Nalawade, who resides at More Chawl, said, “The cut has forced us to store water in multiple utensils. On a normal day, it takes half an hour to store the amount we need, but now as the water pressure is lower than usual, it takes more time.”

Another More Chawl resident, who did not wish to be named, said, “Water supply is rarely a problem in our area. But for a week, we have been badly hit. We now take twice as much time as usual to fill the day's water. Also, we are not sure whether or not the water will come tomorrow. So, we are storing extra water in utensils and pots.”

Western suburbs

Residents of the Chandivli-based Synchronicity Co-operative Housing Society in Andheri East said that they had to spend hours looking for water.

Mandeep Singh Makkar, the chairman of the society, said that the BMC did not issue a notice to the society and that they were spending an extra Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 on an average on water tankers to meet the water demands of the society’s 266 flats. Makkar said some society members had to spend a few hours in search of water tankers as the demand is very high due to the water crisis in the city.

“Around five water tankers were brought to fulfil the needs of around 266 families living in the society,” he said.

A local resident, Raj Singh, said the situation is terrible in Borivli West and Gorai. “Is it a 15 per cent water cut or is 15 per cent of water being supplied by the civic body? The BMC will need to carry out repair work on a war footing and also look into the water tanker mafia, which is supplying water at sky-high rates to societies,” Singh said.

Central Mumbai

At Dadar, the crisis is severe. Kamlesh Dadarkar, secretary of Datta Digambar Housing Society, Agashe Road, Dadar West, said, “For the past four days, we are buying water via tankers. Usually, we get water from 3.30 pm to 7.30 pm but for the past few days, water is supplied from 4 pm to 7 pm. It is insufficient. To meet the daily needs of the society, we are purchasing two tankers' worth of water. The BMC should rope in additional workers to ensure the repair work is completed at the earliest.”

South Mumbai

Nikhil Bankar, secretary of Marine Drive Residents’ Association, said locals have been buying tanker water daily. “Usually, when the supply of water is normal, we used to receive one and a half hour’s water supply, but since a week we hardly get one hour's supply. There are around 100 buildings in our locality; nearly 30 per cent of them are facing problems,” Suresh Chabaria, another Marine Drive resident, said.

Many societies at Malabar Hill, Breach Candy and Nepean Sea Road are also relying on tanker water for which they are paying about Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,200 per day.

Dr Shashi Kapoor, an ophthalmologist who has a clinic at Om Chambers, Kemps Corner, said, “There are multiple clinics and offices in the building. We are relying on tankers and pay around Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,200 for their services. The BMC should resolve the issue as early as possible."

Chetan Kothari, a resident of Oceanic Apartments at Breach Candy, said, “Due to the water supply, we are facing lots of problems. Water used to be supplied for at least three hours but in the past few days we have been receiving water for only one or one and half hours. We are relying on water tankers. The BMC must execute the work on a war footing or it will become extremely difficult for people to carry out their daily tasks. The civic body must consider alternative arrangements in case such incidents occur.”

Viral Doshi, a resident of Raja Shreepal Co-operative Housing Society, Malabar Hill, said members would be supplied water from 7 to 10 am and for two hours in the evening. “We are now relying on tankers for which the society is paying around Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000. I hope the BMC completes the repair work at the earliest,” he said.

South Mumbai resident Indrani Malkani, the chairperson of V Citizens Action Network, a not-for-profit organisation established by public-spirited citizens, said, “There is a water shortage in certain parts of D ward. As people are aware of the issue, they are using water accordingly. Ward officials have made arrangements for tankers so the supply is smooth.”

Jasbir Singh Bira, president, Mumbai Water Tanker Association, said, “There has been an almost 20 to 25 per cent rise in demand for water tankers. But we can't provide enough water, as during the summer season, water storage in wells decreases. There are around 1,800 water tankers in the city, which run an average of six trips daily. The standard cost per tanker is around Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200, depending on the distance.”

