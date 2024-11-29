Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is setting a benchmark for sustainable practices in Indian aviation through innovative waste management, energy efficiency, and passenger engagement, striving towards a greener future

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has become a pioneering force in sustainable aviation, embedding environmental responsibility in every facet of its operations. Recognising the environmental toll of modern air travel, CSMIA has taken significant strides towards a greener future, positioning itself as a leader in India’s aviation sector with its ambitious sustainability goals.

Minimising waste and promoting recycling

Central to CSMIA’s sustainability efforts is its robust waste management system, which has successfully diverted 99.6% of its waste from landfills. The airport’s operations are supported by a series of innovative initiatives aimed at minimising waste:

Waste Segregation and Recycling: CSMIA ensures waste is segregated at the source, with authorised vendors managing the safe disposal and recycling across both commercial and cargo operations.

Plastic Waste Reduction: To address plastic pollution, the airport has installed Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) where passengers and the airport community can safely dispose of plastic bottles, promoting recycling.

Organic Waste Management: Organic waste from food and beverage outlets is processed on-site into compost, which is then used for landscaping, contributing to the airport’s greenery.

E-Waste Management: CSMIA has also implemented a structured e-waste collection system to manage the disposal of electronic waste in an environmentally responsible manner.

Tissue-less Toilets: In a bid to reduce paper waste, hand dryers have been installed in washrooms, significantly cutting down the use of tissue paper.

These steps collectively help in reducing the airport’s ecological footprint, creating a cleaner, greener experience for both passengers and staff.

Engaging passengers in sustainability initiatives

CSMIA also understands that fostering a culture of sustainability requires passenger involvement. To facilitate easy recycling, colour-coded waste bins have been placed throughout the terminals, allowing travellers to sort their waste into dry, wet, and plastic categories. Clearly marked recycling stations and informative signage encourage passengers to actively participate in the airport's green initiatives, ensuring that sustainability is a shared responsibility.

Energy efficiency and technological innovations

Energy consumption and waste reduction present particular challenges for an airport of CSMIA’s scale. However, the airport has made significant investments in energy-efficient technologies to address these issues. Notable upgrades include:

LED Lighting Retrofitting: The airport has switched to energy-saving LED lights throughout the terminals and on taxiways.

Daylight Harvesting and Double-Glazed Facades: Advanced systems have been installed to reduce heat ingress and optimise energy use.

HVAC Optimisation: A Variable Air Volume (VAV) controlled system has been implemented to enhance the efficiency of the airport’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems

In addition to these measures, CSMIA has committed to utilising renewable energy, such as solar power, to further reduce its environmental impact.

Recent achievements and long-term goals

CSMIA has already achieved significant milestones in its environmental efforts. As a carbon-neutral airport, it holds the prestigious ACA Level 4+ accreditation and is committed to using 100% green electricity. The airport is also transitioning to electric vehicles and expanding its on-site solar power generation capacity.

Looking ahead, CSMIA has set ambitious long-term sustainability goals, including Zero Waste to Landfill, Water Positivity, and an increased reliance on renewable energy sources. Its focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards has placed the airport at the forefront of India's eco-friendly infrastructure movement.

With a vision of achieving ‘Operational Net Zero Carbon Emissions’ by 2029, CSMIA is redefining what it means to be a sustainable airport. The airport is not only setting new benchmarks but also leading the way for the future of eco-conscious air travel. Through its innovative practices and commitment to environmental stewardship, CSMIA is showing the world that aviation can thrive in harmony with nature.