Despite increased awareness of mental health issues, the workplace culture, particularly in India, continues to impair the well-being of its workers. mid-day reached out to employees, HR professionals, and mental healthcare providers to discuss how a toxic work environment takes a toll on people and how can a healthy work environment be fostered.

Representative Image/ Pexels

The death of their only daughter–Anna Sebastian Perayil–has left her family grappling with a profound loss. The 26-year-old reportedly died from cardiac arrest caused by severe exhaustion due to overwork, as revealed by her family and friends, who emphasised the burden she faced. Her mother Anita Augustine, in her now-viral letter to the top gun of Ernst & Young India, said that it was deeply hurtful that no one even attended her funeral and hoped no other family had to endure what she did.