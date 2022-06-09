Breaking News
HSC results 2022: Offline exams and anxiety hit pass percentage

Updated on: 09 June,2022 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Not just Mumbai, the overall state HSC performance drops this year as compared to the previous year

Students, who braved all odds to clear the HSC exams with flying colours, celebrate at Ramnarain Ruia College, on Wednesday. Pic/Atul Kamble


Though the overall pass percentage of the 2022 HSC result for the Mumbai division has increased significantly compared to the pre-COVID times, there has been a year-on-year drop of nearly 9 per cent. Senior officials of the state board’s Mumbai division attributed the drop to the switch from online to offline schooling, and the stress that followed.

