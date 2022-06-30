I am happy that another Satarakar has become Chief Minister, says Sharad Pawar

On Thursday, Sharad Pawar congratulated the new Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Sharad Pawar. File Photo

Soon after the swearing ceremony concluded, NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulates Shinde, Fadnavis on becoming CM, deputy CM.

On Thursday, Sharad Pawar congratulated the new Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. In his tweet, Pawar, said, "Congratulations to Eknath Shinde as the new chief minister of Maharashtra. Sincerely hope that the interests of Maharashtra will be safeguarded by him."

श्री. एकनाथ शिंदे यांची महाराष्ट्र राज्याचे नवे मुख्यमंत्री म्हणून निवड झाल्याबद्दल मनपूर्वक अभिनंदन! महाराष्ट्राच्या हिताची जपणूक त्यांच्याकडून होईल अशी सार्थ अपेक्षा व्यक्त करतो. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) June 30, 2022



While Pawar, another former CM, is mainly associated with Baramati in Pune district, the NCP leader has roots in Koregaon tehsil of Satara. "After late Yashwantrao Chavan, Shree Babasaheb Bhosale and Shree Pritiviraj Chavan, another Satarakar has taken over as the Chief Minister," Pawar tweeted earlier in the day.

à¤¸à¥à¤µ. à¤¯à¤¶à¤µà¤à¤¤à¤°à¤¾à¤µ à¤à¤µà¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤£, à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥. à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤¬ à¤­à¥à¤¸à¤²à¥, à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥. à¤ªà¥à¤¥à¥à¤µà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤µà¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤£ à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤¤à¤° à¤ à¤à¥à¤¨ à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤°à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤¦à¥ à¤µà¤°à¥à¤£à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤²à¥ à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¨à¤à¤¦ à¤à¤¹à¥. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) June 30, 2022

Eknath Shinde on Thursday became the fourth chief minister of Maharashtra who hails from Satara district. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who himself has roots in the western Maharashtra district, noted this in a tweet congratulating Shinde.

While Shinde cut his teeth as a Shiv Sena leader in Thane near Mumbai, he hails from Dare Tamb village, 60 km from Satara city.

Before him, the state had three chief ministers from the district: Yashwantrao Chavan (the first CM of the state), Babasaheb Bhosale and Prithviraj Chavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on taking as Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively and expressed confidence that they will take the state to greater heights.

In tweets soon after they were sworn in, PM Modi said, "I would like to congratulate Shri Eknath Shinde on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights."

I would like to congratulate Shri @mieknathshinde Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2022



He added, "Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra's growth trajectory."

In a surprise decision, the BJP decided to back Shiv Sena rebel Shinde as the new chief minister of the state. Fadnavis, a former chief minister, had said that he will not be part of the new government. He was, however, prevailed upon by the BJP leadership to join it as deputy chief minister.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray also congratulated CM Eknath Shinde.

(with inputs from PTI)