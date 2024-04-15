A doctor turned politician, Dr Padole emerges as a beacon of change in Bhandara, vowing to address long-standing issues, development

Representation pic

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: I am the change that people here want, says Dr Prashant Padole x 00:00

The Congress candidate from the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha constituency, Dr Prashant Padole, a medical professional, might be a newcomer in the political arena, but he is well known in Bhandara for his philanthropic work and the goodwill of his father, Yadaorao Padole - a cooperative doyen. While many have questioned the Congress for picking Padole to contest against the BJP’s incumbent MP, Sunil Mendhe, Padole exudes confidence in his candidacy for the region he proudly calls home.

Hailing from Sakoli in Bhandara, Padole expressed in an interview with mid-day that the people of Bhandara-Gondia have lost faith in the BJP and are yearning for change. He firmly believes that he is the change people are looking for.

ADVERTISEMENT

You do have experience of contesting an election but are relatively new to politics, yet you are facing a sitting MP and an established politician in the region. How do you anticipate the battle will unfold?

I am up against the sitting MP, Sunil Mendhe, a familiar figure in the region as the incumbent. But appearances can be deceiving. Upon closer inspection, if you engage with the people of Bhandara-Gondia and examine the challenges they endure due to governmental neglect, you’ll discover that he has fallen short as a public representative. In truth, while he may have been elected as an MP, he has failed to address the needs of this constituency during his tenure. This underscores the demand for change, and I am that change.

What do you consider as the significant issues for the Lok Sabha election in the constituency that you would prioritise?

Over the past five years, this region has witnessed a severe lack of development. Not a single significant project can be attributed to the tenure of our elected representative. Mendhe, in my assessment, has been one of the most inactive MPs. Whether it’s the provision of water, improvement of healthcare infrastructure, tackling unemployment, addressing farmers’ concerns, or empowering women, there has been a glaring absence of progress. My foremost goal will be to address these issues head-on and ensure the completion of stalled development projects and those that were neglected during Mendhe’s term. Additionally, this region, primarily known for paddy cultivation, lacks significant industrial growth. I aim to advocate for industrial development, which not only enhances economic prospects but also generates employment opportunities for locals.

Congress is contesting from Bhandara-Gondia after a hiatus of 25 years, as previously, the undivided NCP led by Praful Patel in the region fielded its candidates. Now, with Patel throwing his support behind the BJP, how do you interpret this situation?

As I mentioned earlier, people are weary of the BJP. Despite slogans like “Abki baar Modi sarkar,” locals here dread that if that were to occur, it would mean “Abki baar mehengai paar” (This time, it’s more inflation). Inflation and unemployment have fuelled frustration and dissatisfaction among the people. Hence, whoever aligns with the BJP may find themselves lacking in people’s support this time around.

If you win, what local issues from Bhandara-Gondiya would you prioritise in the central government?

I intend to advocate strongly for addressing the dire state of our healthcare system, the urgent need for improvements in educational infrastructure, and the pressing issue of unemployment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders in the state are confident of securing victory in all 10 seats in Vidarbha. As one of their rival candidates, what is your response to this?

I find their claim highly unlikely. Even the notion of crossing the 400-seat mark appears unrealistic. They seem to be resorting to their usual tactics of making “Jumlas,” or hollow promises. In reality, their overconfidence seems to be a facade to mask their underlying apprehensions and fear.