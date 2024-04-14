Public address in Sakoli, Bhandara sees Gandhi promise 1 lakh annually to women from BPL families, for juggling housework with child care and employment

A supporter waves a flag during Rahul Gandhi’s meet. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Rahul Gandhi wants to pay women for household chores x 00:00

“Humari Sarkar Janta ki sarkar hogi, Adani ki sarkar nahi [Ours will be a government of the people, not of Adani]” proclaimed Rahul Gandhi during his public address at Sendurwafa grounds in Sakoli, Bhandara, on Saturday evening. He criticised PM Narendra Modi, accusing him of leading the public astray from the nation’s true concerns.

Gandhi visited Sakoli to rally support for Dr Prashant Padole, the Congress candidate for Bhandara-Gondia, as well as other party candidates across Vidarbha. “The Modi government caters to billionaires,” emphasised Rahul Gandhi, highlighting that if the Congress were to win and form a government, it would prioritise the interests of the common people. “You’ve seen our manifesto... it wasn’t crafted behind closed doors. It emerged from conversations with the people, addressing the concerns of youth, women, seniors, the working class, and all citizens. While it bears the Congress stamp, it truly belongs to the people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gandhi criticised the media for its bias, claiming it neglects crucial national issues in favour of relentless coverage of Modi. He also said that the PM misdirects. “Listen carefully to Modi’s speeches; he consistently attempts to divert attention from genuine concerns. He claims to represent OBCs, yet what has he done to uplift their lives? We propose a caste census, economic surveys, and financial audits of companies to reveal the true distribution of wealth in the country. Who holds the reins—the people or the billionaires?”

“Women shoulder a dual burden—managing households, caring for children, and working outside the home—yet they often don’t receive fair compensation for their labour. Congress has recognised this issue, and it is for the first time that any government will address it. We propose to identify families below the poverty line, where one woman in each eligible household will receive Rs 1 lakh annually—equivalent to Rs 8,500 deposited into your bank account every month. This isn’t charity; it’s the rightful remuneration for your hard work. That’s our government’s commitment,” Gandhi affirmed. He added, “Modiji promised employment for two crore youth, but it never materialised. We will prioritise creating more job opportunities and discontinue the Agni Veer scheme—an initiative neither requested by the Indian Army nor the youth, but imposed by the PM’s office. Moreover, we will alleviate the burden of GST and other taxes that stifle small businesses by introducing tax brackets.”

“There are 30 lakh job vacancies in the country, which we will promptly fill. In addition to MNREGA, which guarantees your right to employment, we will introduce the right to apprenticeships.” Gandhi also pledged a loan waiver for farmers, strict laws to combat paper leaks, and proposed that only the government should conduct exams, excluding private firms. “We will lead a government for the people, not for Adani.”