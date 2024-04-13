Lok Sabha elections 2024: Reading Rahul Gandhi (in translation)

TN CM M K Stalin puts on a show of strength for his “brother” and ally, Rahul Gandhi, in the heart of Western Tamil Nadu, which is not a party stronghold

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

First things first. The several-thousand strong crowd you see in the picture is not for Rahul Gandhi. Even if the Congress bussed in all of its supporters from the region, it would not fill half of this venue on the outskirts of the mercantile city of Coimbatore, once dubbed the Manchester of the East, for its industry.

The meeting is crucial for an important reason. This region is where the ADMK is relatively strong. The BJP is putting down roots here. The Congress has a negligible presence. The DMK, though, has taken the biggest hit, with its mobiliser-in-chief from the region, the deposed Senthil Balaji, having been forcibly removed from the battlefield, using corruption charges in a decade-old case.

A decorative backdrop at the venue, depicting (from left) social reformer Periyar, TN’s first Dravidian CM C N Annadurai, multi-term former CM K Karunanidhi, DMK stalwart K Anbazhagan, CM M K Stalin, Sonia Gandhi, former PM Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Pics/Krishnakumar Padmanabhan

(When Stalin mentions his leaders and thanks them for a good show today, the loudest cheers are reserved for the absent Senthil Balaji.) In his absence, the other DMK heavyweights from the region have come together to rally the crowds for this key meeting.

All-out attack

After the local DMK and Congress leaders finish, Stalin comes on as the penultimate speaker. Like the 19th over of a T20 bowling innings is said to be the most crucial over, so is the penultimate speaker’s role. He has to get his point across, even while keeping the crowd enthused for the final speaker. It is a delicate balancing act. But Stalin is a consummate pro.

“The real star campaigner for our alliance is the Congress manifesto,” he begins graciously, extolling its various social welfare promises. “On the other hand, what does the PM have to show, other than his many foreign tours? When we ask for his government’s achievements, he calls us names.”

He then lines up all the known criticisms against the Union government—Electoral Bonds, the PM Cares fund, adverse CAG reports and corporate doles. Elaborating, he says: “When Rahul questions the government for its cronyism, all the PM can do in return is dole out personal insults to Rahul. This is because he has no answers.”

‘Loves idli, hates Tamils’

After explaining his state government’s welfare programmes like R1,000 for 1,15,00,000 eligible women, and free bus rides for all women, he wraps up. “The PM says he likes idlis, Pongal and Tamil people. But his politics and policies clearly show a ‘don’t care’ attitude towards Tamil Nadu. So, it is time for you all to tell him, ‘Don’t want Modi’ when you vote,” he finishes, to a rousing cheer.

English-Tamil jugalbandi

The problem with being an alliance speaker, who speaks last, because the host is gracious, is that they have to start as the first early exiters are making for the aisles, and have to wrap it up before there is any visible thinning in the crowd, which makes for bad optics. And time flies when you speak English in a slow cadence, and the translator is slower than you.



Hundreds of buses full of DMK supporters were still entering the venue when TN CM M K Stalin started addressing the several thousands assembled at a venue outside the Coimbatore city limits on Friday night, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

But Rahul Gandhi is up to the task. Picking up where Stalin left—idlis—Rahul says the PM may like idlis, dosas, and even Pongal. “But what about the Tamil language, Mr PM? Do you like the Tamil language? Because you say you love idlis when in TN, but you go back to Delhi and say, one-nation, one-leader, one-language.”

He then endorses what his “elder brother Stalin” said about Electoral Bonds. “I never call any political leader my brother. But Stalin is like my elder brother. What he said about Electoral Bonds is true. When I raised the issue of Adani benefitting due to this government’s policies, they took away my home. I was not worried, because I know I have a place in millions of homes across the country. I know millions of Tamil people will open their doors for me.”

As the dispersal of the crowd picks up pace, Rahul is quick to get to the message. His next sentences now begin even before the translator is done with the earlier sentence. He quickly outlines the INDIA bloc’s electoral promises, like the one offering 30 lakh vacant government jobs to unemployed youth of the country, which draws the larger cheer, before wrapping up with an appeal to vote for the alliance candidates on April 19.

How did it go, all said? Rahul had started his speech with these words: “I love Tamil Nadu. My mood improves the moment I land here.” It is safe to conclude from the crowd’s response that the sentiment is reciprocated.

April 19

Day polling will begin