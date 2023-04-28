I had suggested Barsu, but locals’ opinion above all else: Uddhav Thackeray

Sena (UBT) steps up to support villagers protesting against the refinery despite a difference of opinion within local party leaders; chief minister says project not without public approval

Negating the attack from the ruling alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said it was true that he had suggested Barsu as an alternative location for an oil refinery after a preliminary survey. He said, however, that he felt that the opinion of the protesting locals should be considered instead of enforcing the project on them.

Thackeray’s party has supported the agitation in Barsu and invited the ruling coalition’s wrath. It has slammed the government for using police force to get the project ahead. On Wednesday, CM Eknath Shinde and Industry Minister Uday Samant consulted NCP president Sharad Pawar, who told them to first engage the locals formally to find a way out amid protests. Thackeray is expected to visit Barsu in the coming days to make it a full-time socio-political issue.

‘Consider local sentiment’

“If I was a chief minister, I would have moved ahead with the project only after taking the locals into confidence,” he told the members of the party-affiliated trade union on its anniversary. Following protests in Nanar, Thackeray had asked the Centre to explore Barsu to build the refinery. However, ever since the survey and technical work started in Barsu precinct, the local residents have thronged the proposed site to oppose the construction.

Thackeray pledged to pull the Shinde-BJP government down and appealed to the workers and farmers to bring about a change through revolution, because, “only farmers and workers can do it [revolution], not political leaders”. He also alleged that the land mafia had bought local land, which, when sold for the project, would get them a manifold price. Similar instances were reported in Nanar as well. Thackeray wanted to know on whose behalf the government was working to make the project possible.

‘Land mafia out to profit’

Thackeray’s local MP Vinayak Raut, who returned from Barsu, endorsed his party boss’ accusation. “Some 133 people from other states have bought land here. The bogus transactions in the name of the dead have also been reported,” he said. According to Raut, the district collector and superintendent of police were leading the talks with the villagers who did not really represent the project affected people.

“The local people who know facts and can argue and debate have been detained or barred from entering the district. The supporters of the project are being given presentations to ensure public nod for the project,” he said, adding that the political leadership should reach out to the people of the five villages to convince them, but not before removing heavy police deployment.

Raut said the villagers have been told that their consent is not needed for a Central project such as this. “Does this mean that the project will be built by force? Should the CM let it happen?” he asked.

Interestingly, the local Sena (UBT) stands divided over the project. While Raut opposes it, his party colleague and local MLA Rajan Salvi wants it as it will mean employment to local people. Thackeray took this up in his address without naming the MLA. “If it is so, then prove to the people how many jobs, the permanent ones not contractual, will be created. Also, take the farmers to the sites where similar refineries are working but have not impacted the mango crop yield,” said Thackeray.

Not without consent: CM

CM Shinde reacted to Thackeray’s statement, saying that the locals would not be forced into giving the approval. “The project will happen after considering the opinion of the local farmers and sons of the soil. Already, many people have given their consent for the project,” he said, indicating that the government was ready to negotiate with those still opposed to the refinery.

He said currently the soil samples were being extracted for testing. “The next process comes after this,” he said in Nagpur on Thursday afternoon.