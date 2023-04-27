Maharashtra: State seeks Sharad Pawar’s advice after Barsu oil refinery protests

NCP boss tells industry minister to win the confidence of locals by sorting out issues; says the administration has set up a meeting with protesters today for discussions

Local women from Barsu village stage a protest against the petrochemical refinery project on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

After the public protest in the coastal village of Barsu, the new site for the oil refinery that was earlier proposed at Nanar, the state government consulted the senior most political leader in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar on Wednesday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called Pawar from his native village, after Industry Minister Uday Samant met the NCP boss in Mumbai as the protest was backing by the opposition, including Shiv Sena (UBT), whose boss Uddhav Thackeray had suggested Barsu as an alternative site, when he was the chief minister.

Pawar told media persons that he had asked the minister to win the confidence of the locals by sorting out issues. He said the administration had set up a meeting with protesters on Thursday. Discussion can resolve any issue, he said, expecting the meetings to be held between the locals, administration and political leadership, to find a way ahead. People in the government said approaching Pawar was part of building a political consensus on the oil refinery, which will be green, and the biggest after one being operated from Jamnagar in Gujarat. The project has already been delayed, firstly because of protests in Nanar and secondly, the time taken in finding a new location.

‘Green refinery’

Locals and activists are opposed to the project in Nanar and now in Barsu, on environmental grounds. The location of the proposed nuclear power project in Jaitapur is not very far from Barsu. The government has insisted that there will be no environmental loss or degradation because of the ‘green’ refinery which will work on very advanced technology. The site is non-agricultural and rocky land, the government has claimed, adding that the refinery will have no impact on the region’s famous mango yield, as was the case in Jamnagar from where the mangoes were exported despite the refinery’s presence.



Sena (UBT) appeared divided because its local MP Vinayak Raut is opposed to the project, while local MLA Rajan Salvi. Raut visited the site on Wednesday and called the heavy police presence unfortunate. “People are scared. The government wants to enforce its decision on locals,” he said.

Salvi wanted the project as a tool of public welfare. “I support the project on the basis of unemployment in Konkan. I wish the government will convince protesters about the better side of the project and do justice,” he tweeted. Party MP Sanjay Raut said it was true that Barsu was suggested by Thackeray, but the party will side with the people if they want the oil refinery there.

‘A habit of opposing’

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the Sena (UBT) had a habit of opposing projects. “We will talk to protesters, but we will not encourage people who are opposing it for political reasons,” he said, adding that three Central government companies would build the refinery which was opposed from the beginning by the Sena (UBT). “Later they wrote to the PM that a refinery could come up at Barsu. And now, they are opposing it when the work has begun,” he said.

On Tuesday, some 111 people, including women, were taken into custody and released on bail the next day. Protests continued on Wednesday even as the land survey started and workers extracted soil samples for testing.