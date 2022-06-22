I am ready to quit as Maharashtra CM: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray also thanked NCP and Congress for reposing faith in him as CM and feels hurt over the current political situation

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray addressed the people of the state via Facebook Live. Thackeray talked about various developments including his willingness to resign as chief minister and said he has kept his resignation letter ready.

During the address, the Shiv Sena president also said that it is the same Shiv Sena of Bal Thackeray and 'Hindutva' is our life. He also thanked NCP and Congress for reposing faith in him as CM and feels hurt over the current political situation.

Breaking his silence over the revolt led by Shinde, a cabinet minister and Sena strongman from Thane, Thackeray said he was ready to step down if the rebel leader and MLAs supporting him, all camping in Guwahati in the BJP-ruled Assam, declare that they don't want him to continue as CM.

In an 18-minute live webcast which was delayed by 30 minutes, Thackeray, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the day, made an emotional appeal to the rebels as well as common Shiv Sainiks and admitted to being inexperienced and clarified that a spine surgery late last year kept him away from meeting people.

The CM said he was ready to give up the post of party president as well if Shiv Sainiks feel he isn't capable of leading the outfit which is heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which also includes the NCP and the Congress.

"Why make statements from Surat (where rebels headed first on Monday night) and other places. Come and tell me on my face that I am incompetent to handle the post of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president. I will resign immediately. I will keep my resignation letter ready and you can come and take it to the Raj Bhavan," he said.

Thackeray also said he will be happy if another person from Shiv Sena succeeds me as CM if I quit.

Earlier, Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde flew to Guwahati from Surat with 46 MLAs including independents and will be addressing a press conference shortly.

With inputs from PTI