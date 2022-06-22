Breaking News
Updated on: 22 June,2022 10:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shinde, who arrived at the Guwahati airport, spoke to reporters for the first time since his decision to rebel against his own party

Maharashtra political crisis: I have 40 MLAs with me, says Eknath Shinde after reaching Guwahati

Eknath Shinde. File Pic


Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, the leader of rebellion in ruling Shiv Sena, on Wednesday claimed he has 40 MLAs with him.

Shinde, who arrived at the Guwahati airport, spoke to reporters for the first time since his decision to rebel against his own party.




On late Monday night, Shinde had left Mumbai with several Sena MLAs and stayed at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city. However, after holding talks with BJP leaders, he decided to shift to Guwahati.


