Businessman Raj Kundra addresses the controversy surrounding pornography allegations after three years, denying any involvement and expressing confidence in the judicial process.

File Pic

Listen to this article "I was never involved in pornography," says Raj Kundra after three years of silence x 00:00

Business tycoon Raj Kundra, who had been at the centre of a controversy surrounding allegations of pornography production, has finally spoken out after remaining silent for three years. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Kundra addressed the matter, particularly emphasising the impact it had on his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kundra, who had refrained from commenting on the controversy during intense media scrutiny, explained that his silence had been a personal choice until the situation began affecting his loved ones. "Silence is bliss," Kundra began, acknowledging his previous reluctance to speak out. However, he added, "When it comes to family and when family members are involved, I feel I should come out and speak. When I stay quiet, people think I'm hiding something, and people should realise the truth."

#WATCH | Mumbai | On ED provisionally attached properties belonging to Raj Kundra and his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty, Businessman Raj Kundra says "In the attachment order it is clearly written that we have no evidence of any funds going to Raj Kundra. There was a crypto king… pic.twitter.com/acLdyCxapb — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024

Denying the allegations of his involvement in pornography, Kundra clarified that his role had been limited to providing technological services to his brother-in-law’s company, which hosted an app featuring bold but non-pornographic content in the UK. "I have not been part of any pornography, any production, or anything to do with porn at all. When the allegations surfaced, it was very hurtful. There were no facts or evidence, and that’s why bail was granted," he said.

Kundra also stressed his position as a technology provider for the app, which catered to a mature audience with A-rated films but clarified that the content was not pornographic. He reiterated that media claims regarding his involvement in running the apps were incorrect. "I am involved in providing software technology, nothing more. Let anyone come forward who says they have worked with me or been a part of any of my movies," he stated.

Maintaining his innocence, Kundra expressed unwavering confidence in the judicial process. "I have full faith in the judiciary," he said, adding, "If I'm guilty, charge me; if I'm not, discharge me." Reflecting on his three-year legal battle, he recalled the 63 days he spent in detention following his arrest by Mumbai police, noting the emotional strain it placed on him and his family. "Being away from my family and fighting in court was difficult, but I am confident I will win this case because I know I didn't do anything wrong," Kundra affirmed.

The businessman also hinted at business rivalries playing a role in the controversy, claiming that an individual had confronted him during his time in police custody, suggesting a personal vendetta behind the allegations. He revealed that he had written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), providing details of those he believed were responsible for orchestrating the plot against him. While withholding the names of those involved, he expressed hope that justice would eventually prevail. "Karma will be served. Justice will be served," he concluded.

(With inputs from ANI)