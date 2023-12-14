IAF chief urges comprehensive reform and modernization for future battlespace preparedness

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari Thursday emphasized the imperative need for an overhaul of traditional warfighting machinery to align with the evolving battlespace dynamics during the General BC Joshi Memorial Lecture at Savitribai Phule Pune University in Pune

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari Thursday emphasized the imperative need for an overhaul of traditional warfighting machinery to align with the evolving battlespace dynamics during the General BC Joshi Memorial Lecture at Savitribai Phule Pune University in Pune.

Speaking on the transformation of the Indian Air Force (IAF) into a contemporary and future-ready aerospace force, Chaudhari acknowledged the challenges posed by the increasingly cluttered, contested, congested, and complex nature of the future battlespace.

In his address, Chaudhari outlined the vision of the IAF as articulated in its latest doctrine (2023), aiming to be an agile and adaptive air force capable of delivering decisive aerospace power in the national interest. To achieve this vision, the IAF chief stressed the importance of "seeing first and seeing the farthest, reaching first and reaching the fastest, and hitting first and hitting the hardest."

Chaudhari underscored the critical role of state-of-the-art equipment and platforms, emphasizing the need for air superiority. He specifically mentioned the significance of airborne and unmanned platforms, sensors, communication systems, and electronic warfare capabilities. The modern battlespace, driven by technology, demands well-trained personnel, and Chaudhari highlighted the complexities associated with this transformation.

The Air Chief Marshal advocated for substantial investments in innovation and "disruptive" training programs, focusing on technology infusion for skill development. Recognizing the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics, he detailed the IAF's steps toward automating operational, maintenance, and administrative processes to enhance efficiency.

Strategic partnerships with friendly nations were emphasized as a key aspect of IAF's commitment to joint exercises, information sharing, and collaboration. Chaudhari stressed the importance of imbibing best practices from such partnerships to enhance operational effectiveness.

Addressing the evolving nature of the battlespace, Chaudhari reiterated the need for a fundamental transformation in the traditional warfighting machinery, emphasizing the keywords - "reimagine, reform, redesign, and rebuild."

Additionally, he highlighted the IAF's commendable role in nation-building, citing its sterling contributions to humanitarian assistance, disaster relief during natural calamities, and evacuation operations from conflict zones.

The comprehensive vision presented by Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari underscores the strategic importance of preparing the IAF for the challenges of the future, recognizing the need for adaptability, innovation, and collaboration in the ever-changing landscape of aerospace warfare. (With inputs from agencies)