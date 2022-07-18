ICSE exam results: Mumbai girl in top 5 India topper list

In the state, she grabs the 2nd rank along with a Navi Mumbai student; Pune student is all-India topper

Amolika Mukherjee, a student of Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu, secured the second rank in the state with 99.60 per cent

A Mumbai girl, Amolika Mukherjee, is among the students who secured the merit fifth rank across the country in the Indian Certificate for Secondary Education (ICSE) exam, the result of which was declared on Sunday evening. Mukherjee, a student of Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu, also secured the second rank in the state jointly with Aadya Gaur, a student of Podar International School in Nerul, by scoring 99.60 per cent.

Across India, 34 students scored 99.60per cent, including seven from Mumbai and two from Navi Mumbai, in the ICSE (Std X) exam. Pune’s Hargun Kaur Matharu of St Mary’s School has topped the ICSE exams in the country along with three other students from Uttar Pradesh--Anika Gupta from Kanpur, Pushkar Tripathi from Balrampur and Kanishka Mittal from Lucknow. They have secured 99.80 per cent marks.

“The top performing regions this year for ICSE (Std X) are western and southern, having the best pass percentage of 99.99 per cent, followed by the northern region with 99.98per cent,” said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive & secretary of the Council for the ICSE.

This year, the ICSE exam was held in two terms, and the result of the first, which was held in November and December, was released earlier. This was the first subjective/written exam after two years. Students who could not clear the exam this year can apply for revaluation or rechecking at cisce.org, before July 23, 2022.

State performance

Maharashtra recorded a pass percentage of 99.99per cent. This year, 26,083 candidates from 245 ICSE schools appeared for the exam. Girls in Maharashtra, for yet another year, have fared better than boys. “Girls have achieved a pass percentage of 100per cent, while the pass percentage of boys is 99.99per cent in ICSE,” said Arathoon.

Result exceeds expectations

Sunita George, principal of Bombay Scottish, Mahim, said, “The result is amazing this year. Considering this is the first subjective or written exam for this batch after two years, they have performed very well. In our school, none of the students scored below 70per cent. Of the total 237 students who appeared for the Std X exam from our school, 186 students secured 90 and above. Nine students secured 99per cent and above. Two students topped the school with 99.4per cent and secured merit rank 3 in the state.”

Jamnabai Narsee School Principal Kavita Patange said, “Amolika Mukherjee, with 99.6per cent, ranked second in the state and fifth nationally was awarded best pupil in Std 10. This batch of students displayed tremendous resilience, appearing for two-semester exams conducted in new formats and performing exceptionally well. Jamnabai Narsee students acquired cent per cent results with 184 out of 277 securing more than 90per cent and the average percentage being 91.06per cent.”

Podar International, Nerul, Principal Dr Bhushan Bonde said that 220 students appeared in the exam and 75 of them have scored over 90per cent. “...there has been a significant improvement in the performance of the students this year as compared to last year. We are proud of all our students,” Bonde added.

Meet the toppers

Hargun Matharu, (State#1, AIR#1) St. Mary’s School, Pune 99.80per cent

I was expecting a good score. However, the first rank across the country was totally unexpected. Phone calls haven’t stopped since evening. Initially, I thought the calls were all for my younger sister who was celebrating her birthday on Sunday. In the future, I want to opt for either engineering or research in science.

Sanmay Shah Bombay Scottish School 99.40per cent

I was very nervous during the exams. But, I got some confidence after I scored well in the first term exams. I never expected to score above 99per cent in the second term. I am preparing to appear for the NEET exam in 2024.

Vikram Unnikrishnan Bombay Scottish School 99.40per cent

I was a little surprised with the results. But I was consistent in my studies, and worked hard. I have zeroed in on what I will be doing in the future; I will pursue something in research and engineering.

Aadya Gaur (State#2, AIR#5) Podar International school, Nerul 99.60per cent

I was a little nervous in the beginning, since it was the first written exam after two years. After the first term exams, I did expect good marks in the second term exam. The merit rank, however, was unexpected. I want to pursue computer science.