Mumbai: How can 1st list close before our results, ask CBSE, ICSE students

Anxious CBSE, ICSE students, who are still awaiting their results, question colleges’ hurry; matter may go to court if MU doesn’t act

The University of Mumbai has decided to announce the first merit list for undergraduate courses on June 29. File pic

A large section of Std XII students from boards other than the Maharashtra state board are a worried lot as they are unable to apply for admission to colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai (MU). Reason: The registration deadline for admission to undergraduate courses at MU was June 25, but CBSE and ICSE boards are yet to release results. The major concern is that these students’ options for top colleges under MU would narrow down as the first merit list will be announced on June 29, as per MU’s admission schedule. And seats in top colleges in the city are filled in the first two lists.

This may be the first time the institution has decided to begin admissions prior to announcement of Std XII results across boards.

This year, both CBSE and ICSE board examinations were conducted in two terms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of CBSE and ICSE board students who appeared for the Std XII boards exams runs into several lakhs.

‘Allow pre-admission registration’

Students, parents, and even schools are concerned that if students are not allowed to register for admissions with basic details till the results are announced, the varsity will have no idea how many CBSE and ICSE students are interested in admissions to MU colleges.

University of Mumbai’s campus in Kalina. File pic

“At least let interested students register—they can upload documents and details from mark sheets later. This will give the university an idea of how many students want to apply for admission to MU colleges,” said the parent of a student from a south Bombay school.

She added, “If they (MU) release the merit lists before CBSE and ICSE results, then I am taking legal opinion on how I along with other parents can move court against this. We are also taking opinions of school principals.”

“In my opinion, the university/ colleges must set aside a certain number of seats in various courses according to admission data last year. From last year’s data, they will get a fair idea of how many students apply for colleges under MU,” said Sunita George, principal of Bombay Scottish (ICSE) School, Mahim.

No clarity from MU

The varsity claimed that it has permitted colleges to apply for additional seats to accommodate CBSE and ICSE students when the results are announced.

“This is a big issue. It is not fair that MU is not waiting for CBSE and ICSE results. MU must consider the interests of these students. I hope the respective boards can write to the university,” said Father Francis Swamy, principal of south Mumbai-based Campion School (ICSE).

The principal of a CBSE school in Malad said, “I do not understand what’s the need to rush with the admission process. MU needs to understand that a huge chunk of ICSE and CBSE students opt for state colleges. Can MU guarantee that these students will not miss out on top colleges?”

What MU officials and colleges say

A senior MU official said, “We had previously released the schedule. Once CBSE and ICSE board results are revealed, institutions can accept applications based on the merit list and cut-off marks, and they can also request permission from the university for additional seats if needed.”

“This is the responsibility of the respective boards to plan and not let their students suffer. We have missed a lot in the previous two years due to the pandemic and now are scrambling to get the academic calendar back on track. Hence, the admission process cannot be delayed,” said Dr Kiran Mangaonkar, principal of G N Khalsa College, Matunga. He added, “Another likely problem is that the late entry of non-state board students in the process will lead to high cut-offs in the third and following lists, which will impact state board students with lower marks too.”

June 25

Deadline to register for undergrad admission

29 June

Day when the first merit list is scheduled to be announced

Admission update

Overall intake capacity for undergraduate courses: 3,95,214

No. of applications received: 6,45,228

No. of applicants registered: 2,41,921

Important dates

Online submission of admission forms: June 25

First merit list: 11 am on June 29

Online verification of documents and payment of fees: June 30 to July 6

Second merit list: 11 am on July 7

Online verification of documents and payment of fees: July 8 to July 13

Third merit list: 11 am on July 14

Online verification of documents and payment of fees: July 14 to July 16.