Updated on: 14 June,2022 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

State human rights body takes cognisance of mid-day report and initiates suo motu case; BMC, Mumbai University respond to notice while MMRDA keeps mum

MMRDA pulled up over missing boundary wall at Mumbai University

Illegal encroachments on the university campus. Pics/Sudhakar Tamboli


The MMRDA has been pulled up by the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) over missing boundary walls at Mumbai University’s Kalina campus. The commission has summoned the MMRDA commissioner as the walls were to be built by the development authority as they demolished the same for an ongoing project.
 
The commission had taken cognisance of the mid-day’s article on May 6 and took suo motu action in the matter. The next hearing for the case is scheduled for June 14. 

The panel had initially directed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, MMRDA, and MU to remain present for the hearings. However, during a hearing on May 30, the division bench of chairperson justice K K Tated and member Balwantrao More were informed that MU and BMC had filed affidavits in response to the court notice and were represented by their lawyers, but MMRDA was not present.




Illegal encroachments on the university campus. PICS/Sudhakar Tamboli


