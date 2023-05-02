Breaking News
Why is PM Modi silent when his party people abuse me: Uddhav Thackeray
Haji Ali Dargah Trust issues public advisory for visitors during high tides
Mumbai reports 61 Covid-19 cases, active tally now at 930
Mumbai: Father-son duo who shot dead 22-year-old woman in Mankhurd held
BJP manifesto for Karnataka 'development-centric': PM Modi
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Identify achievers for Padma awards Govt to citizens

Identify achievers for Padma awards: Govt to citizens

Updated on: 02 May,2023 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The nominations or recommendations for Padma awards will be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal

Identify achievers for Padma awards: Govt to citizens

(Right) President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Bhushan to philanthropist Sudha Murthy for social work, in January this year. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Identify achievers for Padma awards: Govt to citizens
x
00:00

The Centre on Monday appealed to all citizens to identify talented people whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be honoured with the Padma awards and recommend their names.


In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said online nominations and recommendations for the Padma awards 2024 to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day 2024 have opened on May 1, 2023. The last date for nominations for Padma awards is September 15. The nominations or recommendations for Padma awards will be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in).



The Padma awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are among the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.


Also Read: Around 2,300 Indian citizens brought back from Sudan: Jaishankar

The award seeks to recognise “work of distinction” and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements, service in all fields, disciplines, such as, art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry, etc, the statement said. All people without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. 

Government servants, including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma awards. The government is committed to transform Padma awards into “People’s Padma”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

padma shri Droupadi Murmu mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK