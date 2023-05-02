Identify achievers for Padma awards: Govt to citizens

The nominations or recommendations for Padma awards will be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal

(Right) President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Bhushan to philanthropist Sudha Murthy for social work, in January this year. Pic/PTI

The Centre on Monday appealed to all citizens to identify talented people whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be honoured with the Padma awards and recommend their names.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said online nominations and recommendations for the Padma awards 2024 to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day 2024 have opened on May 1, 2023. The last date for nominations for Padma awards is September 15. The nominations or recommendations for Padma awards will be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in).

The Padma awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are among the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The award seeks to recognise “work of distinction” and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements, service in all fields, disciplines, such as, art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry, etc, the statement said. All people without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards.

Government servants, including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma awards. The government is committed to transform Padma awards into “People’s Padma”.

