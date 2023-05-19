If Mumbai floods, officials will face the music: CM Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde inspects ongoing desilting work of Mithi River and Vakola nullah, tells officials he wants result, not numbers

Chief Minister Shinde examined the ongoing desilting work of the Mithi River and Vakola nullah, on Thursday. He was accompanied by Guardian Minister for Mumbai suburban district Mangal Prabhat Lodha and civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal

Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde has expressed his skepticism regarding the significance of numbers in nullah desilting, stating, “I have asked the civic officials not to show the numbers, show the result. If the city will flood in the monsoon, we will take action.” Assuring the citizens, the chief minister emphasised his focus on outcomes rather than statistics. Accompanied by Guardian Minister for Mumbai suburban district Mangal Prabhat Lodha and civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, chief minister Shinde inspected the ongoing desilting work of the Mithi River and Vakola nullah.

When questioned about his satisfaction with the progress of drain desilting, he replied, “As per officials, every year a certain quantity of silt needs to be removed from the nullah. But I have ordered officials to excavate the silt till the bottom of the nullah appears. We will appreciate good work. But if the city floods, we will take action on the officials concerned.” The chief minister emphasised that strict action would be taken in cases of water logging even during regular rainfall, not just heavy downpours.

During the visit, the chief minister also proposed the construction of a floodgate on the Mithi River. He explained, “I have asked BMC administration to construct a floodgate on the Mithi River, which will help drain rainwater during high tides in the sea.” This floodgate would play a crucial role in managing water levels during heavy rainfall, preventing excessive flooding in the city. Additionally, the chief minister inspected the holding pond of Pramod Mahajan Kala Park in Dadar West and the Lovegrove pumping station.

‘Work will earn mayorship’

BJP’s national President J P Nadda, during a party meeting recently, declared that the next mayor of Mumbai would be from the BJP. Responding to his statement, Shinde asserted, “Now we are focusing on the betterment of citizens. The work we are doing will earn us the Mayorship. The mayor of the city will be from the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.”

Need to check work

In a separate development, former Minister Aaditya Thackeray called for a Lokayukta inquiry into the road work tender of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Commenting on this demand, the chief minister remarked, “There is a need to conduct an inquiry into the road work tenders spanning the past 20-25 years.”