Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > If people want Maha govt can consider reducing number of dry days says minister

If people want, Maha govt can consider reducing number of 'dry days', says minister

Updated on: 14 June,2023 10:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

A dry day is declared by the government when liquor sales and its service are prohibited. National holidays such as Independence Day, and Republic Day as well as the birth and death anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi are counted among dry days

If people want, Maha govt can consider reducing number of 'dry days', says minister

Representational Image

Listen to this article
If people want, Maha govt can consider reducing number of 'dry days', says minister
x
00:00

Maharashtra excise minister Shambhuraj Desai on Tuesday hinted that the government is open to reducing the number of "dry days" when liquor sale is not allowed if such a demand is made by people.


A dry day is declared by the government when liquor sales and its service are prohibited. National holidays such as Independence Day, and Republic Day as well as the birth and death anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi are counted among dry days. Some festivals and religious days are also declared as dry days by the state government.


Responding to a query from reporters in Mumbai regarding the plans to reduce the number of dry days as it causes some inconvenience to liquor consumers, the minister said, "If people make a demand then we will consider it. But the demand has to come from the people."


The minister did not elaborate.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra news Shiv Sena

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK