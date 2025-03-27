With record salaries on offer, management of the prestigious educational destination says transition from NITIE has helped boost image of institute

This was the second batch to graduate since the institute received IIM status

As the placement season at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai concludes, the premier institute boasts of achieving 100 per cent placements for its batch of 2025. This year’s placement drive witnessed a remarkable surge in offers and salary packages, reflecting the growing confidence of recruiters in IIM Mumbai’s talent pool, the institute’s officials claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highest salary package for the 2025 batch touched an impressive R54 lakh per annum (LPA), with tech-giant Microsoft leading the pack. Microsoft, which first participated in IIM Mumbai’s placements in 2023-2024 with an offer of R51 LPA, has once again raised the bar by offering the highest package this year.

As per information shared by the IIM administration, the average compensation for the top-performing students also saw a notable increase.

Commenting on the successful placements, Prof. Manoj Tiwari, director of IIM Mumbai, expressed pride in the students’ achievements and the institute’s growth trajectory. “We are extremely proud of our students and the remarkable placement outcomes this year. The successful transition to IIM Mumbai, combined with our commitment to providing future-ready education and fostering strong industry ties, has played a crucial role in this achievement. This year’s 100 per cent placement record is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, faculty, and corporate partners. We remain committed to maintaining and strengthening our position as a leading business school that equips our students with the skills necessary to excel in the global job market,” Tiwari said.

Professor Manoj Tiwari, director, IIM Mumbai

More job offers

The 2025 placement season witnessed the participation of 198 companies, marking an impressive 10 per cent increase in the number of recruiters compared to last year, when 180 companies took part in the placement drive. Another noteworthy aspect of this year’s placements was the five per cent rise in salary packages, underscoring the increasing industry demand for the institute’s graduates.

Higher salary packages

The batch of 2025 saw a significant increase in compensation among the top-performing students. The top 10 per cent of the batch secured an average salary of R47.5 LPA, slightly higher than the previous year’s figure of R47.29 LPA. The top 20 per cent achieved packages averaging R41.2 LPA, up from R40.71 LPA last year. The top 50 per cent of the batch received offers with an average package of R34.1 LPA, improving from R33.84 LPA in 2024.

Sectoral Growth

Pharma, retail and consulting took the lead as the placement season saw remarkable growth across multiple sectors, with some industries witnessing unprecedented hiring trends:

Pharma and healthcare: Witnessed a staggering 130 per cent increase in offers, driven by rapid advancements in healthcare technology and innovation.

Retail and e-commerce: Fuelled by the surge in digital-first business models and online shopping, the sector recorded a 47.73 per cent rise in offers.

Consulting: With a 28.92 per cent growth in recruitment, the sector continued to demonstrate a strong demand for strategic and analytical talent.

Transition enhanced value

The transition of NITIE (National Institute for Training in Industrial Engineering, Mumbai) to IIM Mumbai has significantly enhanced the institute’s brand value, the institute's top leadership claims, resulting in a broader spectrum of career opportunities for students. “The growing job market in Mumbai, coupled with IIM Mumbai’s focus on future-ready skills such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, has propelled the institute to the forefront of management education,” Tiwari said.

A diverse range of companies extended offers this year, with industry leaders continuing to trust IIM Mumbai’s talent. Accenture emerged as the top recruiter, extending 41 offers with an average package of R45.37 LPA, followed by PwC India (18 offers) and PwC US Advisory (10 offers). Other major recruiters included Alvarez & Marsal, Of Business, Praxis Global Alliance, Vodafone Idea, Workday, and ZS.

Additionally, Coca-Cola led the way by offering the highest stipend of R5 lakh for a two-month internship, while the average Summer Internship Programme (SIP) stipend stood at Rs 2.51 lakh.

Tiwari emphasised on the effectiveness of the SIP, noting: “This year, we secured 505 SIP offers, maintaining 100 per cent placement for the programme.” He added that the top 50 per cent of candidates received an average stipend of R3.60 lakh for the

two-month period.

Challenges, strategic focus

While certain sectors, including FMCG and IT/technology, witnessed a dip in hiring, the overall placement scenario remained positive. IIM Mumbai’s strategic focus on high-growth sectors and its emphasis on holistic student development ensured robust placement results despite sector-specific challenges.

Tiwari added: “As IIM Mumbai continues to align its curriculum with emerging industry trends and equip students with cutting-edge skills, the institute remains a preferred destination for top recruiters, ensuring a bright future for its graduates in an increasingly competitive global economy.”

Rs 54lpa

Highest package offered, by Microsoft

Highlights of the programme

. More than 500 offers extended by 198 companies

. This is the second batch from IIM Mumbai, previously known as NITIE, which was granted IIM status in August 2023

. Institute achieved 100 per cent placement for the second year in a row

. Among the 500+ offers, 160 were Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), wherein internships are converted into full-time positions

Student Speak

Amit Jeve, (2023-2025 batch), placed at Accenture Strategy and Consulting

“I have been fortunate to witness the incredible developments at IIM Mumbai. The unwavering support from the management, faculty, alumni, and industry professionals significantly enriched my preparation during the internship. Moreover, there has been a noticeable rise in participation from legacy recruiters, coupled with the introduction of new roles by prominent companies. Despite challenging market conditions, IIM Mumbai continues to excel in offering high-quality roles, attracting top-tier organisations, and ensuring comprehensive placement outcomes.”

N Vaishnavi, (2023-2025 batch),placed at Amazon

“The placement experience was incredibly smooth, with a stellar lineup of multinational corporations and legacy companies, along with exciting new names joining over the past two years. What stood out was the expansion of opportunities across diverse domains like finance, marketing, and more, ensuring that everyone found the right fit. The well-structured process made it easy for me to secure my dream role at Amazon.”

Astha Singh, (2024-2026 batch), placed at Godrej Consumer Properties Limited

Highlighting how the transition to IIM Mumbai has opened new avenues for students, she said, “As students, we’ve experienced firsthand how the transition from NITIE to IIM Mumbai has created new opportunities. Beyond bringing in top companies, the institute ensured we were well-prepared through resume-building sessions, mock interviews, and continuous mentorship. The unwavering support is something I can never thank IIM Mumbai enough for. Securing a role at Godrej Group has been a dream come true, and this institute made it possible.”