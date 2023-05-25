The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government for the Chief Minister's Fellowship programme

File Photo / IIM Nagpur Website

Listen to this article IIM Nagpur signs MoU with Maha govt for 'CM's Fellowship' programme x 00:00

The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government for the Chief Minister's Fellowship programme, officials said on Thursday.

The MoU was signed in Mumbai on Wednesday, said a press release by IIM Nagpur.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 60 candidates are selected for the 12-month fellowship programme. The candidates get to work directly under senior government officials, as per the state government.

IIM Nagpur said it will "equip" the candidates with the tools for effective policymaking.

Also read: No water supply for 26-hours in parts of Mumbai from May 27; complete list here

The programme was launched in 2015 when Devendra Fadnavis was the CM of Maharashtra. It was restarted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde this year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.