IIM Nagpur signs MoU with Maha govt for 'CM's Fellowship' programme

Updated on: 25 May,2023 08:03 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government for the Chief Minister's Fellowship programme

File Photo / IIM Nagpur Website

The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government for the Chief Minister's Fellowship programme, officials said on Thursday.


The MoU was signed in Mumbai on Wednesday, said a press release by IIM Nagpur.


A total of 60 candidates are selected for the 12-month fellowship programme. The candidates get to work directly under senior government officials, as per the state government.


IIM Nagpur said it will "equip" the candidates with the tools for effective policymaking.

The programme was launched in 2015 when Devendra Fadnavis was the CM of Maharashtra. It was restarted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde this year.

