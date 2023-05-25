No water supply for 26-hours in parts of Mumbai from May 27; complete list here

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday said that water supply will remain affected from Saturday May 27, 8 am to May 28, 10 am in parts of G South and G North divisions due to pipeline repair work

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday said that water supply will remain affected from Saturday May 27, 8 am to May 28, 10 am in parts of G South and G North divisions due to pipeline repair work.

“To complete the repair work of 1450 mm diameter Tansa water channel in Dadar West area, the work will be undertaken from Saturday 27 May 2023 at 8 am to Sunday 28 May 2023 at 10 am. Therefore, there will be no water supply in the areas of G South and G North during this 26-hours period,” a statement issued by the civic body said.

The water engineering department will undertake the repair work on the existing 1,450 mm diameter Tansa East and West main water channel at the junction of Senapati Bapat Marg and Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg in Dadar (West). The work will start on Saturday 27 May 2023 at 8 AM. It will be completed on Sunday 28 May 2023 at 10 am. The supply of the entire water channel has to be shut down to find the internal leakage. Therefore, by cutting off the water, after finding the exact leak, the repair will be completed by patch work. At present, the water engineering department has informed that the preliminary work to find the leak has been started.

There will be no water supply in the following areas of G-South and G-North during this period:

G North Division

Entire Mahim West, Matunga West, Dadar West Division, Senapati Bapat Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Gokhale Road, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, L J Marg, Sayani Marg, Bhavani Shankar Marg, Mori Marg, Sena Bhavan Premises, T.H. There will be no water supply in the areas of Kataria Marg, Cloth Bazaar on May 27 from 4 PM to 10 PM.

G South Division

Dilai Road BDD, entire Prabhadevi premises, Janata Vasahat, entire Lower Parel Division, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Senapati Bapat Marg, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Joshi Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, SS. There will be no water supply in Amritwar areas on May 27 from 2.30 pm to 7 pm.

Additionally, Joshi Marg, Dilai Road BDD, Sakharam Bala Pawar Marg, Mahadev Palav Marg, Dhobi Ghat, Satarasta area will not have water supply from 4 am to 8 am on May 28.