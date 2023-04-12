IIT-Bombay student death case: ‘Darshan Solanki, Arman had normal chat before suicide’

Accused, his roommate tell police that he, Arman and Darshan Solanki had only discussed going out and a spare pen drive minutes before suicide

Darshan Solanki

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) assigned to investigate the suicide case of IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki, has discovered that both the accused and the deceased had a normal conversation just 15-20 minutes prior to the alleged suicide. The accused and his roommate had visited Solanki’s room and requested a pen drive to transfer a software game since their own pen drive had limited space. Sources within the SIT have said that Solanki committed suicide at approximately 1pm on February 12. Prior to his death, the police said he had been in contact with his father, who stated that Solanki was very happy and had plans to come home. He also mentioned that he was going out with his friends to Imagica park in Raigad.

Darshan Solanki allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of his hostel in IIT Bombay at Powai. File pic/Sameer Markande

Several statements recorded

Several classmates of Solanki, his roommate, and the accused Arman Khatri’s roommate have provided statements to the SIT. These statements revealed that a group of 10 individuals, including Arman and Solanki, were preparing to leave for Imagica. In fact, Arman had asked Solanki if he was coming, to which Solanki replied that he was getting ready and would join them. Shortly after this conversation, Arman and his roommate went to Solanki’s room and asked for a pen-drive to transfer a software game. “Solanki gave them his 30 GB pen-drive and both went back to their room which is located on the same floor,” an officer said.

What else happened?

Minutes after both Arman and his roommate returned to their room, Solanki committed suicide by jumping from his room. The police are currently investigating whether anything else happened when Arman and his roommate went to Solanki’s room. Arman is being interrogated by the SIT, and he stated that there was some issue between them on February 9, but they had sorted it out by speaking to each other.

Arman also claimed that there was nothing wrong between them after that, and they were planning to go out together. However, Arman did not disclose to the SIT that Solanki had made some religious comment that upset him, leading him to threaten Solanki. “He is not revealing why he was unhappy and what was the issue between them on February 9,” said an officer.

Feb 12

Day Darshan Solanki allegedly died by suicide