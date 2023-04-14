Illegal GMLR shops: BMC gets last chance to show it acted, or not

After civic body seeks time over and over on action taken against shops, angry commission demands report by April 19

The BMC had demolished illegal construction at just one shop. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The MSHRC came down heavily on the BMC for failing to submit an action-taken report over the illegal shops along the GMLR since January. It has directed the BMC to submit a detailed report on April 19.

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) had taken cognisance of mid-day’s December 14, 2022, report on shop owners illegally extending floors and running bars, eateries and other shops on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR).

Thereafter, it asked the BMC to submit a report on the action taken against the erring owners by January 20 this year, but it didn’t.

mid-day reported in February that the BMC demolished only one illegal shop. An activist, who had highlighted the illegal construction, had earlier told this paper that there are 50 such commercial establishments. These unauthorised units cropped up following the road-widening work, the activist had alleged. They had claimed to have the BMC’s nod.

The illegal units built on upper floors of the shops along the GMLR

The latest hearing at the MSHRC was held on March 15, which was attended by legal representatives of civic departments, the state government and the Mulund police. Advocate P P Chavan, representing the BMC, submitted an affidavit from the assistant engineer G T Dhotre. To which, MSHRC chairperson Justice (retired) K K Tated said, “Our attention has been invited to the copies of the so-called inspection report (which is confined to December 2019). After having considered the oral and documentary submissions, we are not at all satisfied and convinced with the action taken by the BMC...as apparently, it does not, in any manner, indicate or cover the issues reported in the news article [mid-day]”.

The commission sought to know why the BMC failed to take action when even the high court had dismissed a shop owner’s plea for relief earlier this year.

Advocate Chavhan requested an adjournment, seeking more time to collect details, which irked the chairperson. “It is unfortunate that in spite of adjourning the inquiry from time to time, from January till date, on one or other pretext, adjournment has been sought by the corporation again, which is strongly deprecated,” the chairperson said.

The only shop that was demolished in February this year. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

The chairperson granted the adjournment, but asked the BMC to submit on April 19 a detailed report on the action taken against the illegal structures till date.

“We direct that the additional municipal commissioner should submit an affidavit in reply, by properly explaining each and every issue in the present matter. Assistant engineer Dhotre is directed to apprise additional municipal commissioner of the present matter and our direction, and also make available the entire record to facilitate submission of proper effective affidavit on record,” the commission said.