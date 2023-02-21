Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC removes illegal floor of 1 GMLR shop

Updated on: 21 February,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Action against 50 establishments that allegedly added storeys awaited; BMC says razing will happen soon

Mumbai: BMC removes illegal floor of 1 GMLR shop

The first floor of Maple Wood was demolished last week


Civic officials from T ward have finally begun cracking down on illegal structures built along the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), which mid-day had highlighted last year. However, only one shop has faced action since December.


The civic body demolished the illegally built first floor of Maple Wood a couple of days back. The BMC had also issued notice to MRP, a popular eatery built above Grandmama’s Cafe. It has been shut for over a week now. The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) had taken suo motu cognisance of mid-day's report on December 14 about at least 50 commercial establishments along the GMLR illegally adding floors, claiming that they were affected by road-widening work.



It had issued summons to BMC chief and additional chief secretary, demanding to know what action the BMC and the city police have taken in the matter. The MSHRC has so far held two hearings and will hold another on Tuesday. Following the first two hearings, T ward had issued more than 25 speaking orders to the owners of illegal structures and took action only last week.

Activist Gajendra Pipada, who had raised the complaint, said, “It's good that the corporation has started taking action. But after so many months, they have managed to demolish only one illegal structure. During the past few months, a couple of more illegal floors have been added elsewhere.”

“We are examining the documents of the shops at GMLR. We will soon demolish structures that were built without permission, and also those that don’t have stay orders from the high court,” said Chakrapani Alle, assistant municipal commissioner, T ward.

