Illegal online betting racket busted in Ulhasnagar, 12 held

Dhule crime branch raided hotel after receiving tip-off, man who created websites nabbed

Naresh Rohara, the alleged creator of the betting app

The Dhule police crime branch apprehended 12 individuals involved in a major illegal online betting racket during the India versus South Africa cricket match. The operation, which unfolded in Ulhasnagar, was initiated based on a tip-off from an informant.

“We received information pointing to room no. 112 of Hotel Amit Plaza in Dhule, where the illicit betting activities were allegedly taking place. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, we conducted a raid at the specified location. During the operation, one Nilesh Ramprasad Rao was apprehended and two mobile phones were seized from him. One of the phones had an application named 'all panel,' displaying usernames and corresponding betting amounts,” said an officer from the Dhule crime branch.

Suspects at the scene of the raid. Pics/Navneet Barhate

“Upon further interrogation, it was revealed that the betting application was created by Naresh Rohara, a resident of Ulhasnagar. Subsequent examination of the seized mobile phones uncovered a contact saved as ‘Dev Book’, and financial transactions through banks were traced,” he said, adding that this led to the registration of an FIR against 12 Ulhasnagar residents, including Rohara.

“On Monday, December 25, we conducted raids at various locations in Ulhasnagar. Several individuals were apprehended, including Rohara, Vikky N R, Rahul Bulani, Manish Gidwani, Hitesh Farji, Rahul N R and Bunty N R,” said PI Nitin Deshmukh of the Dhule crime branch. He added, “Further investigation revealed that Rohara, one of the arrested individuals, had played a crucial role in the online betting scheme.

Rohara had allegedly created websites named Dev Book and N R Book to collect money from individuals interested in cricket betting. After receiving payments, Rohara would generate unique login credentials for clients, providing them with links to the betting application for wagering on cricket matches.” The Dhule police crime branch is investigating the entire network involved in the racket, and additional charges may be filed as the investigation progresses.

